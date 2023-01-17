KOHLER PRESENTS HERITAGE COLORS

A Multi-Event Campaign Celebrates Kohler's Impact on Design Through Color

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., founded in 1873 and entering its 150th year of design leadership, announces the Heritage Colors campaign, a year-long series of celebratory initiatives paying homage to an innovative movement within the Kohler design legacy and its introduction of vibrant, colorful products that began to great acclaim in 1927. This heralded moment created a cataclysmic shift within residential design, moving turn-of-the-century America away from the utilitarian white fixtures of the day by introducing color into bathrooms and kitchens – bringing warmth and personality into every home – and gracious living into everyday life.

Honoring the company's color story that has been almost a century in the making, Heritage Colors are represented through six curated shades hand-selected from the Kohler archives. The six vintage colorways – Spring Green (1927-1944); Lavender (1927-1944); Peachblow (1934-1973); Sunrise (1953-1969); Avocado (1967-1979); and Pink Champagne (1973-1979) – comprise Heritage Colors and although the palette is drawn from Kohler's past, the shades remain remarkably au currant.

The Heritage Colors voting campaign is underway for consumers to help select two winning shades, which will be represented as part of an exclusive product collection launch later this year. Consumers can cast a vote for their favorite color by visiting www.kohler.com/forever-in-color. The voting is supported by a strong social media presence through the Kohler Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn channels with a clever series of messaging and video content. Kohler toilets in the Heritage Colors are now on display at The Kohler Experience Center at 6 W. 22nd Street in New York City.

Kohler is also hosting two events in New York City featuring a 'Heritage Colors' pop-up truck from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 outside the Kohler Experience Center at 6 W. 22nd Street, and on Friday, January 27 , at Union Square at West 22nd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue. The pop-up experience is open to the public offering exclusive Kohler Chocolates crafted in the six Heritage Colors, espresso drinks topped by commemorative logo latte art, special edition logoed T-shirts, and Kohler product giveaways. The events also provide an opportunity for people stopping by to vote for their favorite Heritage Colors shade through a QR code, which is prominently displayed on the truck.

The two winning colors will be announced on February 1 in the Kohler booth at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2023, in Las Vegas. Award-winning, multi-disciplinary designers, Jonathan Adler, and Justina Blakeney will be onsite as part of the special programming to announce the two colors that will be manufactured as limited editions in some of the company's most iconic and best-selling designs and available for purchase beginning in Summer 2023. Kohler products to be available exclusively in the two Heritage Colors signature shades include:

Memoirs® Two-Piece Concealed Toilet

Memoirs 24" Pedestal Lavatory or Console Table

Artifacts® Freestanding Bath with Heritage Colors Exterior, White Interior and Claw Feet available in Black, White or Chrome finishes

San Souci® One-Piece Skirted Toilet

Vox® Rectangular Vessel with Deck

Farmstead® Kitchen Sink with Heritage Colors Exterior, White Enamel Interior and Exposed Legs.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

