InventHelp Inventors Develop Versatile & Effective Fitness Bench (DNV-443)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fitness bench that allows users to isolate and target the muscles in the upper and lower abdominal region and core for a more effective workout," said one of two inventors, from Denver, Colo., "so we invented the MULTI-FUNCTION BENCH (MFB). Our design provides added resistance for an additional challenge."

The patent-pending invention provides a new fitness bench for a more effective abdominal workout. In doing so, it can be used to target muscles in the abdominal region and other parts of the body. It also provides added resistance and it could increase core strength, stamina, and endurance. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and gyms.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-443, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

