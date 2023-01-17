GOETTL CONTINUES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH TREND AND ANNOUNCES ACQUISTION OF NEVADA HEATING

Goettl Expands Footprint Across Southwest with Planned Growth for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing ("Goettl"), a leading provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services across the Southwest, announces today that is has acquired Nevada Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Fireplace Inc. in Reno, Nevada as part of its ongoing acquisitional growth strategy.

Goettl continues growth trend and announces acquisition of Nevada Heating with plans for additional expansion in 2023.

In addition to its latest acquisition, Goettl announces year-over-year growth of over 30 percent and plans for continued expansion throughout the Southwest in 2023. The company's strategic plans include entering three to four new markets with 10 or more acquisitions and job growth in each market. Goettl also adds a new fireplace service to its existing line of heating, plumbing and cooling services with its latest acquisition of Nevada Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Fireplace Inc.

Nevada Heating has been a family owned and operated business serving the Reno Sparks area since 1973 and became known locally as the "Do It Right Guys." The company's facility includes a 7,000 square foot shop, 4,000 square foot fireplace and stove showroom, along with 4,500 square feet of office, training and conference area.

"We are excited to welcome Nevada Heating to the Goettl family as we expand our presence in our home state and throughout the southwestern U.S.," says Ken Goodrich, CEO, Goettl. "The Robnett family has built a tremendous business with the same principles we stand for at Goettl and that reflects our motto, 'We do things the right way, not the easy way.' We look forward to increasing our presence in the Reno area with an established, trusted partner."

This acquisition is the latest in a series of partnerships made by Goettl with HVAC and plumbing companies to expand its reach and bring its services to new markets. In 2022, Goettl extended its footprint to Texas and California and continues to look at additional markets for expansion with industry leading HVAC and plumbing companies.

"This is the perfect next chapter for us at Nevada Heating – starting from a garage-based business founded by my father and nearly 50 years of growth in northern Nevada to joining an established network of HVAC and plumbing companies under the Goettl umbrella," says Eric Robnett, owner, Nevada Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Fireplace Inc. "By joining Goettl, we are becoming part of a growing organization that is delivering an elevated experience for customers and providing additional opportunities for our team members."

Companies interested in a partnership with Goettl may contact Rohin Lal at rohin.lal@goettl.com or Angela Miller at angela.miller@goettl.com.

About Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing is a leading provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services in the Southwest. The company currently serves customers in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas with over 1,000 team members and is expanding rapidly though acquisitional growth. Goettl was founded in 1939 by Gust and Adam Goettl on a legacy of quality and reliability and has established a reputation as a pioneer within the HVAC and plumbing industry with a motto of "We do things the right way, not the easy way". Today, Goettl is led by CEO, Ken Goodrich, and is a portfolio company of the Cortec Group. For more information, visit www.Goettl.com.

