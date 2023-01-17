Connectbase Appoints Jezzibell Gilmore as Chief Commercial Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, has appointed its first Chief Commercial Officer, Jezzibell Gilmore. Gilmore brings 25 years of industry experience to Connectbase's executive team and will lead all sales, marketing and customer-facing functions while contributing to strategies to scale the platform.

"We're thrilled to bring in Jezzibell as a key addition to our leadership team to drive further growth for Connectbase building the global marketplace for connectivity," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Jezzibell is a well-known and well-respected force in the industry with impressive experience and integrity founding one of the key companies in the NaaS space and building it into a major, award-winning brand."

Prior to joining Connectbase, Gilmore co-founded Network-as-a-Service provider PacketFabric more than eight years ago, and served as the company's CCO. She has also held a variety of leadership roles with organizations such as GTT, IX Reach (now part of PCCW Console Connect) and NANOG, and has become a sought-after speaker in the industry.

"I'm so excited to become part of Connectbase and use my knowledge to empower consumers of the infrastructure industry and to drive global digital transformation," said Gilmore. "Network service providers are struggling to modernize the way they do business, and have their audience understand what services are available, where and for how much on demand. Connectbase not only aggregates the data from the carriers to make it available to the buyer, but from the buyer's perspective, the platform provides a place where they can search that information so that it's an educated buying cycle all around. To me, that's the power of the Connectbase ecosystem. We are building the foundation — infrastructure — for the next evolution of the modern digital renaissance."

In late 2022, Connectbase raised $21 million in Series C funding, led by DigitalBridge Ventures. Connectbase is leveraging the latest funding round to enhance its platform capabilities and expand digital services into more global markets, in addition to growing its team. Gilmore's appointment is the latest in a series of news about Connectbase's growth that includes the recent executive team additions of Barbara Curran as Chief People Officer and Rob Carter as COO.

About Connectbase

