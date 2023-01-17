All-New Inline Six Turbo to be Available in 2024 Mazda CX-90

Most powerful gasoline engine developed by Mazda

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, Mazda North American Operations will reveal the first-ever 2024 Mazda CX-90. The CX-90 will be offered with a highly anticipated all-new powerful and responsive 3.3L Inline Six e-Skyactiv Turbo engine.

2024 Mazda CX-90 (PRNewswire)

The available 3.3-liter inline six turbo will have the highest horsepower and torque from a mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. This engine provides CX-90 an engaging driving experience with a rewarding exhaust note, while also featuring a mild-hybrid system for efficiency without compromising on performance.

This inline six turbo is developed specifically for the large platform, Mazda's all-new rear-biased all-wheel drive layout that supports a performance-focused experience. Additionally, Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), first introduced on the MX-5 Miata, is standard on all CX-90 models and will help maintain Mazda's signature driving dynamics to the three-row crossover SUV.

Learn more at: https://www.MazdaUSA.com/vehicles/future/CX-90

