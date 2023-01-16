Zone Enterprises Acquires Can-Do National Tape, Expanding Product Offering, Converting Capabilities and North American Manufacturing Footprint.

Zone Enterprises, a leader in custom engineered gasket and seals, has acquired Can-Do National Tape.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone Enterprises, a leader in custom engineered sealing, insulating and sound solutions, has acquired Can-Do National Tape, a Nashville, Tennessee-based company specializing in custom die-cut and rotary cut adhesive and tape products. The acquisition will help Zone more comprehensively meet the needs of its clients and expand its client base.

"We are excited to become part of Zone Enterprises and look forward to what these two dynamic companies and teams can achieve together," explains Rick Winkel, President of Can-Do National Tape.

"The Zone team couldn't be more thrilled to complete this transaction. The combined organization will be able to offer its clients a broader range of performance materials, a more comprehensive set of converting solutions, as well as a growing geographic footprint in the United States and Mexico," said Scott Zone, Chief Executive Officer of Zone Enterprises.

About Zone Enterprises

Zone Enterprises, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri is a privately held third-generation family business originally founded in 1950 with manufacturing capabilities in the United States, Mexico, and China. As a component parts supplier of die-cut, molded and extruded materials, Zone helps its customers quote and secure new business, launch new products and manage ongoing requirements from start of production through a program's end of life. With OEM customers in numerous industries such as automotive, HVAC/R, marine and general industrial, Zone has a passion for serving its clients and continues to invest in the latest converting and software technology, as well as business process automation so it can serve and respond to customer needs unlike anyone else in its industry.

As part of Zone Enterprises, Can-Do National Tape is a Nashville, Tennessee-based provider of custom engineered converted parts, specialty adhesives and tape products. Can-Do's largest end-markets are automotive, textile, defense, packaging and medical. Can-Do was founded in 1972 and was most recently owned by High Street Capital, a Chicago, Illinois-based private equity firm.

The acquisition of Can-Do National Tape continues Zone Enterprises on its EOS path of attaining its short-term and long-term strategic goals for its team and shareholders. Both companies are ISO-9001 certified. For more information about Zone Enterprises or Can-Do National Tape, visit their websites at: http://www.zoneenterprisesusa.com or http://www.can-dotape.com.

