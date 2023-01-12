Motto Mortgage Quality to Host Grand Opening Celebration on January 24th

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Clayton, NC invites you to join them for refreshments, networking and a special ribbon cutting with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce

CLAYTON, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Clayton, North Carolina. Motto Mortgage Quality is now open and serving all markets throughout the Tar Heel State.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed.

Motto Mortgage Quality is hosting a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, January 24th from Noon to 1:00 PM at its office located at 481 E. Main St. Suite 105. The celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, refreshments, and staff presentations. This event is open to all in the community who wish to attend.

Motto Mortgage Quality is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jason Hill and Lisa Hill. Jason has over 20 years of professional experience as a civil engineer with roles as a project manager and business owner. Lisa's professional experience includes over 20 years as a registered nurse. With Jason's years of problem solving and Lisa's years of providing high quality care, Jason and Lisa feel this has prepared them well to excel at quality customer service and customer satisfaction, which is so important in the mortgage industry.

"We are thrilled to be open for business in Clayton and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Quality offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Clayton," said Jason Hill. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Brigitte Kaliszewski will serve as Branch Manager for the office. Kaliszewski, is a mortgage professional with over 20 years of industry experience and she takes pride in providing exceptional quality customer service to each homebuyer.

Cale Ward will serve as a Loan Originator for the office. Ward is a mortgage professional who served more than five years as a special warfare operator with the United States Air Force in Afghanistan. He takes pride in helping customers finance their dream home.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Quality at 833-626-6886. The event is open to all members of the community.

About Motto Mortgage Quality:

Motto Mortgage Quality OFFICE NMLS # 2353968 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of North Carolina, located at 481 E. Main St., Suite 105 in Clayton, NC 27520. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgagequality.com or call 833-NCMOTTO.

Brigitte Kaliszewski NMLS: 1142353

Cale Ward NMLS: 2420334

