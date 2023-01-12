"THE FULL SPECTRUM OF DERMATOLOGY: A DIVERSE AND INCLUSIVE ATLAS" LAUNCHES NEW, FREE ONLINE IMAGE GALLERY

Galderma and Cetaphil announce support

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Full Spectrum of Dermatology: A Diverse and Inclusive Atlas" announces expansion of its educational reach with a digital online free image gallery. The online image gallery provides more than 800 images of 110 commonly diagnosed dermatologic conditions in an array of skin tones, and compliments the print atlas which was first released in 2021. A second print edition was released in 2022 and provided to all dermatology residents and program directors in the United States.

"Our vision for the atlas is that it is a living, evolving, and growing image database that will ultimately provide unparalleled access to diverse skin/hair/nail images for trainees and practitioners alike, even beyond the dermatology community and the U.S. These resources are not only meant to directly educate the user, but encourage said user(s) to incorporate these inclusive images within their educational activities and programs", stated co-editors Misty Eleryan, MD, MS, and Adam Friedman, MD.

Developed by co-editors Misty Eleryan, MD, MS, and Adam Friedman, MD, and published by SanovaWorks and Educational Testing & Assessment Systems, the printed and online atlas includes high-quality, medical-grade images of real patients. The images are royalty-free and designed for medical education. Importantly, both the atlas and an associated social media-based program titled "The Many Faces of…" provide expert commentary discussing the distinct features of certain conditions and highlight specific characteristics that would assist the user in accurately diagnosing the condition on any skin tone. The atlas was born out of the realization that despite advances, a gap still exists of high-quality depictions of dermatological conditions across the full spectrum of skin tones.

The printed atlas and online image gallery are supported by Galderma USA and Cetaphil, who provided the grant for the printed atlas for all U.S. dermatology residents and program directors in 2022.

"Galderma is thrilled to support such an important initiative to help educate the community. The extensive work that Dr. Eleryan and Dr. Friedman have dedicated to this project will make a huge difference in the dermatology community for both trainees and practitioners." – Silvina Nordenstohl, Head of U.S. Galderma

Dermatologists trained in medical photography have provided images for the printed and online atlas, and are continuing its upkeep. Members of the Atlas Advisory Committee are:

Nagasai C. Adusumilli, MD

Blair Allais, MD

Olabola Awosika, MD

Latanya Benjamin, MD

Sonya Burton, MD

Alexis Carrington, MD

Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD

Steven R. Cohen, MD

DiAnne Davis, MD

Mona Gohara, MD

Holly Kerr, MD

Adeline Kikam, MD

Alex Ortega Loayza, MD

Lauren Payne, MD

Caroline Robinson, MD

Marjon Vatanchi, MD

Mara Weinstein Velez, MD

Naissan O. Wesley, MD

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that spans the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us.

About SanovaWorks

SanovaWorks is the parent brand for its portfolio of products, including the "The Full Spectrum Of Dermatology: A Diverse and Inclusive Atlas," the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, Derm In-Review and Next Steps in Derm. SanovaWorks produces the ODAC Dermatology, Aesthetic & Surgical Conference and the Skin of Color Update conference. SanovaWorks is a partner of Medscape.

