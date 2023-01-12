Coastal Mississippi Reveals New Developments in 2023

BILOXI, Miss., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast . With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally, with the launch of the " One More Day of Play " campaign, visitors are encouraged to extend their trip one more day with seasonal itineraries, exclusive discounts and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area's top locales.

"The excitement of a new year is a time when travelers start looking for new experiences and new destinations to visit, and Coastal Mississippi is ready to welcome those seekers with a wide variety of new attractions and experiences," says Pattye Meagher, Director of Communications and Engagement at Coastal Mississippi CVB. "These new developments range from cultural experiences and fabulous cuisine to entertainment experiences for the whole family. We welcome all visitors to come explore and enjoy the many diverse offerings to be found on The Secret Coast."

This year, a trip to The Secret Coast is guaranteed to create lasting memories for travelers with new offerings like:

Coastal Dining:

Radish , in the heart of downtown Long Beach , offers an ingredient-driven menu that showcases the fresh, authentic flavors of the South. Head Chef William Rester uses traditional techniques and preparation styles, paying homage to the farmers who harvested the land in the nineteenth century, to cultivate a menu including small and large plates, sandwiches, and a full cocktail menu. Opened in late 2022, the upscale restaurant, in the heart of downtown, offers an ingredient-driven menu that showcases the fresh, authentic flavors of the South. Head Chefuses traditional techniques and preparation styles, paying homage to the farmers who harvested the land in the nineteenth century, to cultivate a menu including small and large plates, sandwiches, and a full cocktail menu.

Mangiamo Italian Restaurant , which opened in Gulfport in November, is an authentic Italian restaurant with a vast menu that combines Italian cuisine and Gulf-fresh seafood favorites. The menu features pasta dishes, like Seafood Lasagna and Penne a la Vodka, large Italian-themed entrees, and pizzas that have taken much of the city by storm. , which opened inin November, is an authentic Italian restaurant with a vast menu that combines Italian cuisine and Gulf-fresh seafood favorites. The menu features pasta dishes, like Seafood Lasagna and Penne a la Vodka, large Italian-themed entrees, and pizzas that have taken much of the city by storm.

Experiences for the Entire Family:

Paradise Pier Fun Park at Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi is a highly anticipated addition to this already popular Gulf Coast destination, featuring many fun new amenities for all ages to enjoy. These additions include a Ferris wheel and aero bar - all with breathtaking views of Coastal Mississippi and the Gulf of Mexico ! Opening in 2023,at Margaritaville Resort inis a highly anticipated addition to this already popular Gulf Coast destination, featuring many fun new amenities for all ages to enjoy. These additions include a Ferris wheel and aero bar - all with breathtaking views of Coastal Mississippi and the

Finish Line Performance Karting , located in Biloxi , added the city's only zipline experience, upping the ante on thrill-seeking adventures. The 40-foot high zipline offers a tandem experience that can be easily paired with an adrenaline-pumping karting session by purchasing the location's "Xperience" package. , located in, added the city's only zipline experience, upping the ante on thrill-seeking adventures. The 40-foot high zipline offers a tandem experience that can be easily paired with an adrenaline-pumping karting session by purchasing the location's "Xperience" package.

Biloxi , Big Play Entertainment Center , has taken family fun to the next level with the addition of a go-kart race track named Big Play Raceway and an Omni Virtual Reality Area. In addition to the newest offerings above, the location offers laser tag, bowling, bumper cars, and an arcade. A family favorite located in, has taken family fun to the next level with the addition of a go-kart race track named Big Play Raceway and an Omni Virtual Reality Area. In addition to the newest offerings above, the location offers laser tag, bowling, bumper cars, and an arcade.

Pearl River Boat Tour , which transports guests to the edge of Lake Borgne, where the mouth of the river flows into the Mississippi Sound. While exploring the region's wildlife, be sure to pay close attention to its unique ecosystem and keep an eye out for Ancient Native American burial grounds! Visitors to Coastal Mississippi can uncover the history and wildlife of the region like never before with a, which transports guests to the edge of Lake Borgne, where the mouth of the river flows into the Mississippi Sound. While exploring the region's wildlife, be sure to pay close attention to its unique ecosystem and keep an eye out for Ancient Native American burial grounds!

Boutique Lodging & Breathtaking Views:

Bay St. Louis , has recently opened two new vacation rental options for guests, adding to their list of dog-friendly accommodations. The Residence is a two-bedroom, two-bath home with a large living space and full kitchen featuring breathtaking views of the bay. The Villas at Ruella , located just two blocks from the beach and four blocks from the heart of Old Town, is a perfect spot for visitors who want more privacy and close beach access. The Bay Town Inn, located in, has recently opened two new vacation rental options for guests, adding to their list of dog-friendly accommodations.is a two-bedroom, two-bath home with a large living space and full kitchen featuring breathtaking views of the bay., located just two blocks from the beach and four blocks from the heart of Old Town, is a perfect spot for visitors who want more privacy and close beach access.

Biloxi , has been reimagined as The Bella , a 14-room luxury boutique hotel in the heart of downtown. The location is walkable to restaurants, casinos, shopping, and the beach, making this boutique hotel the perfect getaway spot on The Secret Coast. Opening in the spring of 2023, the former Wells Fargo Bank, located on historic Howard Avenue in, has been reimagined as, a 14-room luxury boutique hotel in the heart of downtown. The location is walkable to restaurants, casinos, shopping, and the beach, making this boutique hotel the perfect getaway spot on The Secret Coast.

Ocean Springs , holds a unique place in Coastal Mississippi history. Now, under the direction of Rain Travel Collection, Gulf Hills will reopen with many new upgrades and restorations that pay homage to the history of the property and notable guests like Marilyn Monroe . The renovations include a remodeled indoor ballroom, the Pink Pony Lounge – a favorite spot where Elvis Presley played piano – and the addition of an outdoor chapel for wedding parties. The historic Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort in, holds a unique place in Coastal Mississippi history. Now, under the direction of Rain Travel Collection, Gulf Hills will reopen with many new upgrades and restorations that pay homage to the history of the property and notable guests like. The renovations include a remodeled indoor ballroom, the Pink Pony Lounge – a favorite spot whereplayed piano – and the addition of an outdoor chapel for wedding parties.

All-Encompassing Gaming Resorts:

Harrah's Gulf Coast Resort & Casino in Biloxi , the Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar and Deck offers a refreshing escape conveniently located at the heart of the resort. The bar features a scenic pool deck overlooking the gorgeous Coastal Mississippi beaches. Recently opened atin, theoffers a refreshing escape conveniently located at the heart of the resort. The bar features a scenic pool deck overlooking the gorgeous Coastal Mississippi beaches.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino now offers 147 Stay Well rooms designed to create a holistic guest experience, as well as a $55 million room remodel for each of the resort's 1,645 guest rooms. The fresh new designs feature upgraded amenities and state-of-the-art technology paired with the resort's signature sophisticated Southern style. With the multi-million-dollar reveal taking place before the new year,now offers 147 Stay Well rooms designed to create a holistic guest experience, as well as aroom remodel for each of the resort's 1,645 guest rooms. The fresh new designs feature upgraded amenities and state-of-the-art technology paired with the resort's signature sophisticated Southern style.

The premier resort with stunning views, award-winning dining and dynamic gaming, Scarlet Pearl has recently finished a new renovation refreshing their Under the Oak Café. These renovations, completed just before the new year, saw an expansion of over 50 seats paired with the ambiance of a relaxing oak tree in the middle of the restaurant. Travelers to the resort can enjoy wonderful menu selections for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

