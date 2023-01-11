ProWriters Adds Industry Veteran Zane Goldthorp

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProWriters dba ProWriters Insurance Services, LLC has announced that Zane Goldthorp joined the company as Director of Broker Development. Goldthorp will report to Brian Thornton, CEO of ProWriters.

ProWriters Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/ProWriters) (PRNewswire)

Thornton commented, "We are excited to bring Zane and his wealth of Technology and Cyber Insurance experience in the wholesale brokerage space to our team."

Goldthorp added, "I am thrilled to join ProWriters because they have been leading the way in digital wholesale services with their technology, improving the process for agents and brokers, underwriters, and their own brokerage team. I am looking forward to working with appointed brokers and to build on ProWriters' reputation of providing unmatched service and expertise in Cyber, Professional, and Management Liability."

Prior to joining ProWriters, Goldthorp played a pivotal role in building the cyber specialty brokerage, INSUREtrust. During that time Goldthorp built one of the cyber markets' first small business solutions for multiple quotes and comparisons. Before his insurance career, Goldthorp was an avid competitive golfer and was a 3-time 1st Team All-American and 2002 NAIA Player of the Year at Berry College followed by 3 years competing professionally on the NGA Hooters Tour.

Thornton also commented, "Based on the market response to our Cyber IQ platform, we are working on adding more specialty E&O and D&O products in 2023, allowing our agents and brokers to continue quickly comparing complicated specialty products from top carriers, and Zane will play a large part in bringing these services to our brokerage partners."

Insurance agents and brokers can contact ProWriters by calling 484-321-2335, emailing info@prowritersins.com or they can sign up for ProWriters Cyber IQ platform here .

About ProWriters: ProWriters was founded in 2012 as a company offering insurance products including Errors and Omissions (E&O) for all professional service firms, Directors and Officers (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Crime, Technology, and Cyber insurance for all businesses. ProWriters' mission is to simplify the process for agents and brokers with technology and product expertise. In 2018 ProWriters launched their Cyber IQ platform offering multiple Technology and Cyber insurance options with automated coverage comparisons. For more information, please visit www.prowritersins.com

Zane Goldthorp - Director of Broker Development at ProWriters Insurance (PRNewswire)

