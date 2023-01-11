Mysterious Buyer of the Classic "Goonies" House Unveiled

Iconic Home from the 1980's film Sold for $1.6 Million to Self-Proclaimed "Goonie"

ASTORIA, Ore., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a brief appearance on the market and several interested buyers in November 2022, the iconic "Goonies" home from the classic 1980's film, has been sold for $1,650,777 to the ultimate superfan. With a mission to preserve and protect the landmark and bring its magic to a new generation of fandom, Behman Zakeri is now the official owner of the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon.

Zakeri, a Kansas City native and serial entrepreneur, is a self-proclaimed "Goonie" who has dedicated his business ventures to the iconic film – from owning an axe-throwing facility to an escape room to card collecting and the gold business – Zakeri's dream was always to pay homage to his favorite film and continue the Goonies legacy.

"I'm thrilled to join the Astoria community and be a part of the enduring legacy of The Goonies. Ever since I saw the movie in the summer of 1985, I have been a huge fan," said Zakeri. "My friendships from childhood have played a crucial role in shaping who I am and helping me achieve my goals. Purchasing this home is a testament to the power of friendship and the belief that our dreams can become a reality when you have a great support system by your side."

The restored private residence at 368 38th St. was listed for sale at $1.65 million on November 17 by John L. Scott Real Estate, and after multiple bidders, an offer was accepted six days later. Zakeri's childhood best friend and neighbor, Michael Eakin, purchased the home adjacent to the Goonies house, paying homage to the Goonie lifestyle of always sticking together. Purchasing the iconic home was now the next step in their journey as life-long friends.

"This iconic property holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are confident that Behman will not only preserve its rich history, but also bring new energy and opportunities to the community," said Jordan Miller, Real Estate Broker of John L. Scott Real Estate. "It's a privilege to be a part of this exciting moment in the town's history. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Goonies House and its new owner."

Based on a story by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies is a classic adventure film about a group of young friends who embark on a treasure hunt to save their homes from being foreclosed. During the adventure, they are chased by a family of criminals who want the treasure for themselves.

The iconic home's official closing date is January 11, 2023. The home will be a place of residence for Zakeri during incremental periods.

About Behman Zakeri

Behman Zakeri is a serial entrepreneur with multiple successful businesses, an avid collector, and an 80s kid who loves just about anything in pop culture from the 80s. He started his first business when he was 16 years old, and now with over 30 years of business experience, has started to mentor others. He has recently started a YouTube and TikTok channel, mostly focused on teaching those who already are or want to become entrepreneurs. This type A personality "Goonie" continues to create, serve, and help others while living by his famous slogan: TO NEVER GIVE UP, don't make excuses, and just MAKE IT HAPPEN!

About John L. Scott Real Estate

John L. Scott Real Estate is a leading real estate company serving the Pacific Northwest and beyond. With a history dating back to 1931, we have built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and results to our clients. Our team of experienced agents is dedicated to helping buyers and sellers navigate the complex world of real estate, providing personalized guidance and support every step of the way.

