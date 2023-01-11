Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

December 2022 Traffic Results

Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico"). December 2022 operational results:

  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 2 million 114 thousand passengers in December 2022, a 21.2% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 22.3%, while domestic passengers increased by 20.8%.
  • Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 20.0% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 23.8% compared to December 2021. Domestic capacity increased by 13.9% year-on-year.
  • Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 21.7% year-on-year. International demand increased by 24.8% compared to December 2021. Domestic demand increased 16.9% versus December 2021.
  • Aeromexico's December load factor was 81.1%, an increase of 0.7pp. The International load factor remained at the same level YoY, while the Domestic load factor increased by 2.2p.p.









 December 


 Cumulative to December 


2022

2021

Var vs 2021


2022

2021

Var vs 2021









 Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) 








 Domestic 

1,492

1,235

20.8 %


15,332

12,366

24.0 %

 International 

622

509

22.3 %


6,392

4,187

52.7 %

 Total 

2,114

1,744

21.2 %


21,724

16,553

31.2 %









 ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 








 Domestic 

1,637

1,437

13.9 %


17,684

14,537

21.6 %

 International 

2,904

2,346

23.8 %


30,068

20,237

48.6 %

 Total 

4,540

3,784

20.0 %


47,752

34,774

37.3 %









 RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 








 Domestic 

1,376

1,177

16.9 %


14,258

11,766

21.2 %

 International 

2,306

1,848

24.8 %


24,604

14,453

70.2 %

 Total 

3,682

3,025

21.7 %


38,861

26,219

48.2 %









 Load Factor (itinerary, %) 



p.p.




p.p.

 Domestic 

84.1

81.9

2.2


80.6

80.9

-0.3

 International 

79.4

79.4

0.0


82.2

74.0

8.2

 Total 

81.1

80.3

0.7


81.6

77.0

4.7

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

  • "RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.
  • "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.
  • "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.
  • "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.
  • Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes  Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.
www.aeromexico.com
www.skyteam.co

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/december-2022-traffic-results-301719599.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.