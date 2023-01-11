Core BTS Announces Irwin Teodoro as Chief Revenue Officer Alongside Expanded Executive Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading digital consultancy, today announced that Irwin Teodoro has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Core BTS Acquired Aptera Software (PRNewsfoto/Core BTS) (PRNewswire)

In this newly created role, Teodoro will lead all sales and marketing efforts and serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team reporting to newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Thimjon.

Teodoro joins Core BTS from Insight Enterprises where he spent the last 11 years leading consulting, delivery, and sales. Most recently, he served as the Vice President for Insight's central region. He commented, "I am truly excited about the opportunity to lead Core's commercial efforts as we focus on the key differentiators of our digital solutions."

Thimjon added that, "Irwin's deep industry experience and demonstrated excellence in cultivating new markets in digital transformation are critical additions to our team as we share our broad solution capabilities with the market."

Teodoro joins newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Eric Weber, on Core BTS' executive leadership team. Weber assumes the position previously held by Kevin Thimjon, who transitioned to CEO following Paul Lidsky's move from CEO to Executive Chairman.

Prior to joining Core BTS, Weber spent 10+ years in the IT industry and most recently served as the North America chief financial officer for General Finance Corporation, a lessor of portable buildings and storage for non-residential use. Weber is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is a digital consultancy recognized for accelerating the adoption of technology to transform business. An NRI Group Company, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Learn more at www.corebts.com.

Contact

Kathryn Willse

Director of Marketing

kathryn.willse@corebts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Core BTS