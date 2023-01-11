Built In Honors QorusDocs in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

QorusDocs Earns Best Seattle Startup and Best Places To Work in Seattle on Built In's Best Places to Work List



BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that QorusDocs , an AI-powered proposal management software provider, was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, QorusDocs earned a place on the Best Startups in Seattle and Best Places To Work in Seattle lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We are very proud to be ranked as one of the best startups and places to work in the greater Seattle area," said Ray Meiring, CEO and co-founder of QorusDocs. "At QorusDocs, we continuously foster a work environment and culture that is inclusive, healthy and provides opportunities for learning and career growth. Driving meaningful results for our clients starts with offering opportunities for our employees to reach their full potential. To achieve this, we've built a workplace culture that enables our employees to thrive while feeling supported and respected. We are grateful to our team for their continued innovation, hard work and support - it truly makes QorusDocs what it is today."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

2022 was a monumental year for QorusDocs. In May, QorusDocs was awarded a Gold Stevie Award in the Business Technology: Content Management Solution category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards. In addition, the company secured an additional $10 million in funding to support the accelerated demand for proposal management software. QorusDocs wrapped up 2022 with the launch of its annual report that found companies saw a year-over-year increase in requests for proposals (RFPs) in 2022 compared to 2021. For additional insights, download the full report .

ABOUT QORUSDOCS

QorusDocs is AI-powered proposal management software that automates the creation of strategic sales responses that stand out and win deals. Personalized for each prospect, proposals are professional, on-brand, and error-free, and include data insights proven to lead to better win rates. Easily produced, high-quality proposals that give your team the best chance to win. For more info, visit http://www.qorusdocs.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

