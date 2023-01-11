Academy Sports + Outdoors to begin 2023 store expansion with first location in Lafayette, Ind.

The area's first Academy store will become the go-to destination for apparel, footwear, hunting, fishing, camping, and team sports equipment

KATY, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer whose mission is to provide "Fun for All", will open its first location in Lafayette, Ind. in the spring of 2023. The fourth location in Indiana is set to open in Lafayette Pavilions and will be over 60,000 square feet. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026.

"We're excited to be a new destination for the Lafayette community to find everything they need to pursue their sports and outdoors passions with top national brands like Nike, Adidas, Yeti, Columbia, Carhartt, and many more," said Sam Johnson, Academy's Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "At Academy Sports + Outdoors we deliver fun, great value, and unmatched service that makes it easier for Boilermaker fans to gear up for gameday, kids to play ball, hunters to prepare for deer season, and active families to find the apparel and shoes they want."

The location will carry a wide assortment of sports and outdoors products for customers to choose from to kickstart their fun. Academy is focused on providing the best service, experience, and value to help customers pursue the activities that they love and make new memories on any budget. Lafayette customers can expect to find Academy team members who are passionate, along with a unique assortment from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Columbia, The North Face, Wolverine, Berkley, Winchester, Chubbies, and Under Armour, plus Academy's private label brands like Magellan Outdoors, Freely, H2OX, R.O.W., BCG, and Mosaic.

Academy aims to empower, encourage, and connect with our communities and schools through local efforts that involve sports programming, field and stream activities, and military and first responder organizations. Through these programs, Academy motivates community members to try new things, promotes safety in sports and outdoors, and ultimately builds connections that make a positive impact in the area. Academy looks forward to building relationships throughout Lafayette to support and create new opportunities for residents to have fun out there.

Academy's new store will also provide a dynamic and fun shopping experience while offering convenient options, such as buy online pick-up in store service, and free shipping on most online orders over $25. Customers can also take advantage of a suite of in-store services that will include free assembly on grills and bikes, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, propane exchange and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses.

Until the new store opens, customers can shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts (@academy), sign up for email alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

This location is expected to bring an estimated 60 new jobs to the community. Individuals interested in careers at Academy Sports + Outdoors can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "outlook," "guidance," "anticipates," "assume," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "future," "will," "seeks," "foreseeable," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words or similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date released. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

