Northwestern Mutual Grants $500,000 in College Scholarships to Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings

Company awards scholarships to 50 students nationwide; applications now open for the 2023 program

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced the recipients of its 2022 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship Program to ease the financial burden on families affected by childhood cancer. Through this year's program – which helps to fund tuition and other school fees for childhood cancer survivors and siblings of those affected by childhood cancer – 50 deserving students were selected with each receiving a $5,000 renewable scholarship, totaling $500,000 in scholarship awards.

"Childhood cancer robs children and their families of far too much, and that should not include the opportunity to pursue their dreams of a college degree," said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We are proud to help these brave children start the next chapter of their lives, as well as recognize and honor the challenges siblings endure."

Recognizing the significant financial burden families shoulder when undergoing childhood cancer treatments, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program was created to help alleviate another major expense facing families affected by childhood cancer – the cost of a college education. To date, the company has supported more than 210 scholars and contributed nearly $1.5 million through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. The program is administered through Scholarship America, an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success.

Applications for the 2023 scholarship program are now open. To learn more and apply, visit:

Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program is committed to accelerating the search for better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, while also supporting families undergoing treatment and survivors struggling with lasting effects. Since 2012, the company has contributed more than $45 million to the cause and funded more than 520,000 hours of research. To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's continued efforts in the fight against childhood cancer, visit its Foundation's website here.

