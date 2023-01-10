North Country Smokehouse Appoints Director of National Business Development

Jason Belleau to Drive Growth Through Strategic Business Partnerships

CLAREMONT, N.H., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Country Smokehouse welcomes Jason Belleau as the incoming Director of National Business Development. Having realized considerable growth since the 2015 acquisition by parent company, duBreton, NCS aims to continue their trajectory through new and valued partnerships.

Jason will be responsible for driving strategic growth, new item ideation, and special projects.

He will represent both brands in Certified Humane Raised & Handled® and USDA Organic ®, fresh & further processed pork.

Jason joins the team following his near 30-year career for Whole Foods Market, most recently as the Executive Leader of Meat & Poultry. "I've worked extensively with both brands for many years," says Belleau. "Whole Foods Market named duBreton National Supplier of the Year for Perishables in 2020. Their fresh ground pork sits on shelf nationwide, as well as an assortment of fresh cuts that vary by region. NCS earned Local Supplier of the Year in 2019 and they just went national with their humanely raised applewood smoked bacon and organic ham steak a few short months ago." Jason describes the family-owned business as easy to work with. "Being a vertically integrated company means more control and better communication. Their innovative and incredibly nimble which is something you don't see very often. I considered them a true partner. Now, it's my job to forge new partnerships on their behalf and I'm eager to get started." he concludes.

Jason brings with him an extensive industry roster and solid understanding of the better-for-you protein category. When asked what made him ultimately decide to join the team he said "The opportunity for personal and professional growth drew me in initially. The leadership team and desire to make the programs best in industry clinched it."

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America's few remaining, family-owned smokehouses, North Country's mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats with relentless flavor, exceptional animal care, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients, and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

A subsidiary of duBreton, the company is vertically integrated from feed to further processing and farms responsibly for people, animals, and the environment. In an industry widely focused on pace, North Country Smokehouse is focused on restoring values to America's farm and food systems and has been recognized for producing premium, better- for-you proteins with patience and persistence.

Voted America's Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, the company prioritizes true transparency and culinary innovation.

North Country Smokehouse can be found at upscale retailers, discerning distributors, and with custom crafted recipes in noted restaurants, hotels, and resorts nationwide.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

