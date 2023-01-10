Normalyze is Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Normalyze, a data-first cloud security platform, today announced it is available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Modern cloud-based applications can be complex to secure due to the explosion of microservices, the proliferation of data, and continuous changes. Normalyze gathers all security stakeholders – from the CISO to the security engineer to DevOps – in one user interface to discover data, classify it, and prioritize discovery of attack paths that can lead to sensitive information. The company also offers a Freemium product, optimal for users to gain full visibility into their cloud accounts and help discover and secure sensitive data while operating continuous integration and continuous delivery (CICD) cycles.

AWS customers will now have access to the Normalyze platform directly within AWS Marketplace. The Normalyze platform provides AWS customers with the ability to help democratize data discovery and classification.

"We're pleased to deliver our data-first cloud security platform in AWS Marketplace to allow joint customers to discover, classify, and secure their cloud data," said Amer Deeba, CEO and co-founder at Normalyze. "Data sprawl is on the rise and one of the only ways businesses can regain visibility, control, and trust of their sensitive data in the cloud is through a comprehensive data security posture management or DSPM solution like the one Normalyze offers. Customers can easily sign up and get started to secure their cloud data at scale."

"The Normalyze platform gives us 360-degree visibility on where data resides across our cloud environments and any risks associated with it. We found its ability to connect the dots around data – including accesses, identities, vulnerabilities, and configurations – helpful so we can understand where the real threats are and remediate them in near real-time. It is a game changer for securing our cloud environments," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Information Security and GRC at Sigma Computing.

The Normalyze platform is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Normalyze and its platform, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-iq2k5dxyhsbge.

About Normalyze:

Normalyze is a pioneering provider of cloud data security solutions helping customers secure their data, applications, identities, and infrastructure across public clouds. With Normalyze, organizations can discover and visualize their cloud data attack surface within minutes and get real-time visibility and control into their security posture, including access, configurations, and sensitive data to secure cloud infrastructures at scale. The Normalyze agentless and machine-learning scanning platform continuously discovers resources, sensitive data and access paths across all cloud environments. The company was founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba and has several customers, including Corelight, Chargepoint, Fairfield, Netskope, Orkes and Sigma Computing. The company is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures.

