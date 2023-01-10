Lunavi Expands Executive Team with Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Stephen Pasztor

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunavi, a leading provider of digital solutions and managed services leveraging Microsoft platforms, announced Stephen Pasztor as the company's new Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, strengthening executive acumen and expertise around Microsoft cloud services and digital consulting.

Steve Pasztor has been appointed Lunavi's new Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. (PRNewswire)

Lunavi, a leading provider of digital consulting services, has appointed a new Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer.

Mr. Pasztor brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the IT consulting space to Lunavi. He will work to identify new revenue streams, bring solutions to market faster, deliver innovation, generate cost-saving efficiencies, and ultimately make client organizations more profitable through digital transformation.

"Stephen has proven success growing digital consulting practices at his previous positions and we are delighted to have his talents on board," said Lunavi CEO Sam Galeotos. "As we continue our rapid growth and work with large-scale organizations as their trusted technology adviser, Stephen will play an instrumental role in defining our overall corporate strategy, while also helping our sales executives and delivery teams to ensure client satisfaction."

Before joining Lunavi, Mr. Pasztor's most recent role was Government and Public Services Portfolio Executive at Avanade, previously serving as their Managed Services Lead and Business Development Executive for ten years. Prior to Avanade, he was a management consulting executive at Accenture for seven years. Throughout these roles, he has acquired deep understanding of not only the Microsoft ecosystem, but also what digital transformation means in practice.

"It has been a career-long journey for me to understand the way companies choose partners and prioritize different aspects of technology in order to achieve their goals," said Pasztor. "Lunavi offers an attractive mix of platforms, technical expertise, and knowledge-sharing, but what truly caught my attention is that focus on the customer. I look forward to working closely with the executive team at Lunavi to continue making a real-world difference for our clients through innovative cloud and software solutions."

About Lunavi

Lunavi, based in Cheyenne, WY, helps companies digitally transform their businesses and illuminate the path forward in IT modernization through the power of human ingenuity. Lunavi helps organizations of all industries develop business applications, solve traditional IT challenges, and extract ROI with comprehensive cloud solutions, modern software development, data analytics practices, and managed services. With locations throughout North America in Denver; Cheyenne, WY; Omaha, NE; Atlanta; Seattle, and Toronto, and its status as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, Lunavi delivers a remarkable customer experience to help navigate what's next in business technology. Visit www.lunavi.com to learn more or follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lunavi