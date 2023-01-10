Cordless Media Implements the Optimal Blue Lead-Quoting API to Quickly Connect Lenders With Homebuyers

Provides On-Demand Access to Up-to-Date Product and Pricing Information for Lead Generation

Cordless Media is the first company to implement the lead-quoting API from Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, one of the leading software, data and analytics providers in the mortgage, real estate, capital markets and secondary marketing verticals

The Optimal Blue lead-quoting API is a new integration that allows third parties to connect consumers with an array of products and pricing to support a premium shopping experience

This API connects the Optimal Blue PPE to Cordless Media's technology to give its consumers on-demand access to extensive and accurate product and pricing information from hundreds of investors and across thousands of products





JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), announced that Cordless Media, a technology company dedicated to increasing revenue for real estate and investor website owners and adding value to site visitors, has implemented the Optimal Blue lead-quoting application programming interface (API). This new API connects lead-aggregation vendors to the vast array of product and pricing information in the Optimal Blue PPE – the industry's most widely used product, pricing and eligibility engine.

"Cordless Media has the second largest online real estate audience in the country, and we couldn't be happier to improve the home-shopping experience," said Darren Chausse, founder and CEO of Cordless Media. "It's difficult for consumers to navigate the continuously changing mortgage market, so it's important for us to help them understand the landscape of loan programs, interest rates and their estimated monthly impact. With the help of Optimal Blue's lead-quoting API, we can now better assist these homebuyers in finding the most suitable loan product and mortgage rate for their needs so they can achieve the American dream of homeownership."

Designed to give homebuyers quick access to live interest rates from multiple lenders, the Optimal Blue API enables Cordless Media to display real-time rates in its Rate Table Advertising and Lead Generation tools and ad technologies. Rates are displayed on behalf of lenders using the Optimal Blue PPE, with seamless connections to hundreds of investors and thousands of products for any mortgage financing scenario.

"By adding this API to its toolbox, Cordless Media has the opportunity to deliver a better experience to consumers who expect easy access to accurate, transparent product and pricing information," said Kevin McMahon, president of Optimal Blue. "We developed this API to enhance the mortgage shopping experience, and we look forward to seeing the value it brings to Cordless Media and its customers."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About Cordless Media

Cordless Media is a technology and services company dedicated to increasing revenue for site owners while adding value to site visitors. They focus on niche marketing by building monetized tools and content specific to the user needs of each of their categories. For publishers, Cordless becomes an extension of the publisher's team, providing the technology, operations, and sales needed to drive revenue for their site. For brand clients Cordless provides direct, exclusive access to curated audiences primed for their products.

