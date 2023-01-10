Cinedigm Adding 18,000+ Films & TV Series to Cineverse via Distribution Agreement with Filmhub

Marks First Major Third-Party Content Deal Since Launch of Flagship Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier streaming and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that it has begun adding more than 18,000 additional film and television episodes to Cineverse, its flagship streaming service, through an expanded distribution agreement with leading independent film distributor, Filmhub.

The deal between the two companies marks the first major third-party content transaction completed on behalf of Cineverse, which launched this past September. With plans to offer the world's largest streaming film & television library, Cineverse will now carry more than 32,000 film and television episodes under this deal. All of these films and a wide range of additional titles will be available at cineverse.com, as well as across iOS, Android, Roku and Samsung connected television apps. In addition, support for Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS and Apple TV apps will be made available shortly.

Some of the films to be available on Cineverse as a result of this Filmhub deal include: An Honest Liar (2014), Rickshaw Girl (2022) Still Breathing (Brendan Fraser). These titles will also be featured across Cinedigm's other AVOD, SVOD, and FAST streaming brands within the Company's growing channel portfolio.

"As we recently stated after launching Cineverse, one of our primary goals is to offer consumers unlimited access to an immense diversity and range of entertainment content that consumers have been denied by other subscription-based services," remarked Erick Opeka, Cinedigm's President & Chief Strategy Officer. "Our partnership with Filmhub grants us full access to a huge catalog of high-quality independent films, documentaries, television series, and short-form content from around the world allowing us to easily surpass our goal of adding more than 15,000 titles in Q1 2023."

"It's very exciting to partner with a similar technology-forward company in the video streaming business," stated Alan d'Escragnolle, CEO & Co-Founder of Filmhub. "As the world becomes more diverse in its interests and technology enables content personalization at scale, we're excited to see our premium new releases and full content catalog find new audiences on Cineverse and across Cinedigm's portfolio of streaming channels. This is a great win for both our distributor and individual producer clients."

At the center of Cineverse is an initial lineup of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear channels that showcase Cinedigm-owned and managed channels including AsianCrush, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, The Country Channel, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Crime Hunters, Docurama, The Dove Channel, The Elvis Presley Channel, Fandor and Screambox.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse is your ticket to a world of entertainment delights, thrilling filmmaker discoveries, and more. In a world where algorithms steer viewers towards the predictable, Cineverse will buck that trend with a focus not only on passionate curation but also by leveraging Cinedigm's Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. From artfully entertaining American indies to the boldest in global film and television, emerging voices, and non-fiction storytelling, Cineverse's library of world-class, on-demand content, and lineup of free linear channels, will reward the curious and adventurous.

ABOUT FILMHUB

Filmhub is a worldwide, all-rights distributor powering distribution for filmmakers, distributors and sales agents. Founded by film composer and producer Klaus Badelt and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Alan d'Escragnolle, Filmhub revolutionizes end-to-end distribution by empowering its sales teams with automated asset fulfillment and payment processing. Filmhub was founded in 2020 and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as well as FundersClub, and 8VC. For more information about Filmhub, visit www.filmhub.com.

