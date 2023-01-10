Amtrak USA Rail Pass Now on Sale for $299

Tour America by train for less with this limited time offer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through Jan. 20, Amtrak's USA Rail Pass is available for $299, a savings of $200 off the regular price. With the USA Rail Pass, customers can see the country and explore sights at more than 500 destinations using up to 10 travel segments over a 30-day period for less than $30 per ride.

How it works:

USA Rail Pass on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app between Jan. 10 – 20 and start to build a travel itinerary. Purchase theRail Pass on or the between– 20 and start to build a travel itinerary.

Use the pass within 120 days of purchase (30 days after first segment is traveled). The pass is valid for 10 rides (segments).

Leverage the Amtrak app to access tickets, check train status and get boarding information prior to departure.

Pass Details:

The USA Rail Pass is available for travel in Coach class — featuring wide, reclining seats, a large picture window, ample legroom and no middle seat.

Amtrak Guest Rewards members will earn two points per dollar spent on each USA Rail Pass following travel on the first segment. members will earn two points per dollar spent on eachRail Pass following travel on the first segment.

Travelers can jump start the new year by planning a cross country train adventure, hopping from town-to-town, or simply spending a few extended weekends away from home. Whether looking to discover hidden gems or visiting friends in the next city over, the USA Rail Pass makes it easy for customers to plan and use this year's vacation days on more getaways.

A travel segment occurs when a customer boards and disembarks one of Amtrak's scheduled services. If the trip involves making a connection, customers will use two segments of the pass. Upgrades to Business Class and private room accommodations are not available. Additional restrictions, terms and conditions apply. Learn more at Amtrak.com/USARailPass .

About Amtrak®

For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard.

