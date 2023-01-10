AEWIIN Flagship Performant Network Appliance Powered by AMD Genoa

TAIPEI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN is glad to announce our latest High-Performance Network Appliance featuring the latest AMD Zen 4 Genoa CPUs (EPYC 9004), SCB-1946 series. It is a series of flagship products powered by dual AMD SP5 Genoa CPU with 5nm production technology to support 16 channels DDR5 and 160 PCIe lanes with dual CPUs that each has up to 96 cores (~50% increased) and TDP 400W (~28% increased). Furthermore, SCB-1946 series will support dual AMD Bergamo CPUs with Zen 4c architecture which have up to 128 cores per CPU to enable the extreme computing power pursued in the market.

There are five SKU of SCB-1946 series, each one features the great computing power of the dual Genoa CPU and 4x PCIe5 slots with higher transmission speed to accomplish workloads of innovative use cases. For 2U rackmount systems, SCB-1946A is with additional 4x PCIe x8 slots for AEWIN self-design NICs with wide range of 1-100G copper/fiber interfaces with/without bypass function or other accelerators. SCB-1946B is with additional 2x PCIe x16 slots for standard PCIe form factor which can install off-the-shelf add-on card for additional function required. It can support 400G high throughput with two 200G NIC cards installed such as Mellanox PCIe 5.0 NIC.

As for SCB-1946C, it supports dual-width PCIe slots for GPU/FPGA cards and dual Genoa CPUs of up to 300W each with short-depth chassis design for easy deployment. Tasks required AI workloads can be handled effortlessly at the edge for time-critical use cases which make it suitable for diverse intelligent applications including Smart Medical, Smart Manufacturing, Smart City, and more. Also, AEWIN offers SCB-1946E to support the most powerful CPUs of Genoa up to 400W each to perform extreme high performance to work with GPU to achieve complex training tasks.

Regarding 4U Network Appliance, SCB-1946D makes fully use of the rich resources of high speed I/O from Genoa CPU to support total 16x PCIe expansion slots to delivers high throughput and low latency for compute intensive workloads. Featuring enlarged flexibility, scalability, and short-depth design, it is perfect for MEC, 5G Open RAN, vRAN, NGFW, UTM, ADC, and diverse performant edge computing applications.

Regarding cybersecurity, SCB-1946 series is integrated with Trusted Platform Module (TPM2.0) which allows authentication of hardware devices to ensure the integrity of the hardware platform. It also supports AEWIN OT006B, TSB V2 (Trust Secure Boot) module, for secure boot and firmware recovery. Furthermore, the SCB-1946 is with 12x native SATA for storage applications. The SCB-1946 series is a multi-functional computing platform that leverages extraordinary computing performance and high-frequency features of the AMD EPYC 9004 Genoa CPUs.

Product details of SCB-1946 Series:

SCSB-1946A: 2U Network Appliance with dual AMD EPYC 9004 (Zen4), total 8x PCIe slots (4x PCIe Gen5 x8 slots and 4x PCIe Gen 4 x8 slots for NICs, Accelerators & NVMe SSDs)

SCB-1946B: 2U Network Appliance with dual AMD EPYC 9004 (Zen4), 2x standard Gen 4 x16 PCIe slots, 4x PCIe Gen5 x8 slots for NICs, Accelerators & NVMe SSDs

SCB1946C/E: SCB-1946B: 2U Edge Server with dual AMD EPYC 9004 (Zen4), 2x dual slot Gen 4 x16 FHFL GPU cards, 4x PCIe Gen5 x8 slots for NICs, Accelerators & NVMe SSDs

SCB-1946D: 4U Network Appliance with dual AMD EPYC 9004 (Zen4), total 16x PCIe slots (4x PCIe Gen5 x8 slots and 12x PCIe Gen 4 x8 slots for NICs, Accelerators & NVMe SSDs)

