Whalar Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Full-Funnel Measurement Solutions For the Creator Economy

Collaborators Include Element Human, GWI, NetBase Quid, Nielsen, Tubular Labs, and VidMob

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading global creator commerce company Whalar announced first-of-its-kind full-funnel measurement solutions for the Creator Economy. The strategic collaboration includes some of today's most forward-thinking platforms - Element Human , GWI , NetBase Quid , Nielsen , Tubular Labs , and VidMob.

Whalar Logo (PRNewswire)

The industry has proprietary metrics and formulas that give brands potentially flawed directions in measuring success. Creator content should be measured the same way as all media. These full-funnel solutions harness the strengths of each partner to give brands the right tools to scale and measure any type of creator-led campaign effectively. Ultimately, helping brands be more confident in reaching and engaging communities within the Creator Economy – leading to more impactful business value.

Gaz Alushi, President of Measurement & Analytics, Whalar said: "Marketers have always measured what matters, the creator economy is no different. The Creator Economy is here to stay and measurement needs to expand and grow with it to ensure there is rigor in helping the industry understand its effectiveness and impact. These solutions allow marketers to measure what matters and actually trust what is being measured."

Bringing together all these platforms pushes the boundaries for measuring creator-led campaigns by providing validated awareness, consideration, and conversion. The group will build upon and add, including:

Proving the value of the creator marketing to advertisers in a way they already measure other aspects of their business

How to increase brand equity and diversify your creator base

Identifying and quantifying the KPI's creators are driving for businesses

Understand the sales volume creators are driving

And build ongoing optimization and media plans to increase efficiency

VidMob VP of Revenue Will Post said: "Creators bring a unique expression and following to the table. Marketers are seeking more concrete links between this expression and their business results. VidMob is excited to help creators and marketers understand which creative decisions are helping or hurting performance so they can continuously monitor and improve their content to measurably improve their bottom line."

"Marketers want to invest in the growing creator economy using a mix of tactics and formats that stretch beyond video. Leveraging Tubular's ability to connect video viewing to consumer purchase and website visitation alongside other best-in-class tools for other formats and KPIs enables Whalar customers to better plan, optimize and measure campaigns," stated Chrissy Werner, VP Marketing, Tubular Labs.

Carrie Seifer, Chief Customer Officer, GWI adds: "GWI is proud to be selected by Whalar to help the advertising community better measure the growing content creator economy. This unique and bespoke way of reaching customers deserves the revenue that is flowing to it and we are glad to help ensure lack of measurement does not hold advertisers back."

Dr. Hamish McPharlin, President of Element Human said: "Element Human is excited to be working with Whalar on bringing comprehensive and scalable measurement to the Creator Economy. Beyond Reach figures, creator content has long-needed access to measurement metrics that are common across platforms. Our new partnership unlocks Attention and Emotion metrics that tap into how viewers engage with and respond to the creative in the context of placement and platform. In doing so, Whalar and Element Human have harmonized measurement across a fragmented marketplace to deliver true content calibration for media planning.

Element Human's mission is to unlock sophisticated audience insight at scale. Whalar is a pioneering partner who brings not only incredible scale but a genuine spirit of inquiry and willingness to explore innovative techniques and technology."

"Social media is more influential than ever in the lives of consumers. NetBase Quid is excited to partner with Whalar to deliver the industry's most accurate social media insights for measuring the impact of the creator community," said Bob Goodson, President and CoFounder, NetBase Quid.

Whalar is at the forefront of measurement for the Creator Economy. By implementing benchmarks, best practices, and first-of-its-kind full-funnel strategic solutions, Whalar is providing media solutions for the ever-evolving industry. To build on the momentum, Whalar recently appointed Alex North as Head of Measurement & Analytics for the EMEA region. Before joining Whalar, Alex was Head of Measurement Partner Management at Meta, where he was responsible for the company's global collaboration with the third-party measurement ecosystem and oversaw data integrations with a wide range of research firms to help advertisers understand the impact of their marketing spend on Meta platforms. Alex also held key measurement roles at media agencies ZenithOptimedia and PHD and research providers Kantar and Nielsen.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ida Bo Frazier

Senior Communications Supervisor

ida@therosegrp.com

About Whalar

Whalar is a global creator commerce company enabling creators, brands, and the world's leading social platforms to work better together to drive business growth for all. We help brands stay culturally relevant through strategic creator relationships that deliver entertaining and must see content at scale. We are differentiated by our unique capabilities, including comprehensive creator talent management, brand partnership expertise, proprietary technology, a dedicated Web3 innovation practice, and C Talent, the leading management agency for Deaf and Disabled talent. Our team includes over 300 diverse storytellers, creatives, data, and technology specialists across North America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. We power the creator economy. We are Whalar.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whalar