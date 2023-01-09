Alexandria Venture Investments Ranked as #1 Most Active Corporate Investor in Biopharma for Sixth Consecutive Year

Alexandria's highly strategic venture capital platform is an integral component of the company's unwavering efforts to catalyze innovation in medicine, a national imperative, across its life science ecosystems and since 1996 has enabled its early identification of novel technology platforms and disruptive products that have led to groundbreaking medicines to meet massive unmet medical need

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations with over 1,000 tenants, today announced that it was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: Annual Report 2022" as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2021–2022) for the sixth consecutive year. This important distinction demonstrates Alexandria's position as a key leader and trusted partner within the life science industry. Since the platform's launch in 1996, Alexandria Venture Investments has actively invested in world-leading life science companies as well as promising agrifoodtech and climate innovation companies that are advancing new, transformative therapeutic modalities and innovative life science platforms to meaningfully improve human health. Alexandria's strategic venture activity, a bedrock of its mission-driven business, continues to provide deep insights into key macro life science industry and innovation trends; build and nurture strong relationships with serial entrepreneurs, world-renowned academic institutions and venture investors; and further enhance the REIT industry-leading tenant roster it has diligently cultivated over the years.

"While the life science industry has made incredible strides, the opportunity to improve human health and disease through the painstaking research and discovery process of new, novel medicines remains immense, with over 10,000 known diseases, nearly 90% of which have no approved treatments or cures. In the face of this staggering unmet medical need, advancing new and improved therapies and cures is a national imperative," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and founder and head of Alexandria Venture Investments. "Everyone will encounter health challenges during their lifetime and shoulder the cost and provision of care for loved ones as they navigate dementia, mental illness, cancer, or cardiovascular, metabolic, autoimmune and other harrowing diseases and disorders. Even for diseases with available treatments, the unmet need is significant. Individuals with type 1 diabetes, for example, make an estimated 180 health-related decisions daily — that's one decision every five minutes. We are incredibly proud of our more than 25-year history of investing in highly disruptive companies pioneering cutting-edge therapeutic platforms that respond to the urgent needs of patients around the world, including our remarkable early investments in Alnylam and Moderna. And we are as dedicated as ever to partnering with trailblazing life science companies to support the development of life-improving and life-changing treatments and cures."

Alexandria Venture Investments' early investments in Alnylam and Moderna are tremendous examples of how the company's deep understanding of the life science industry has enabled its early identification of and investment in revolutionary technologies that have led to novel medicines that positively impact the lives of patients around the world. Recognizing the immense potential of Alnylam's RNAi technology platform, Alexandria invested in its Series A financing in 2002. Today, longtime Alexandria tenant Alnylam is the leading RNAi therapeutics company, having successfully translated Nobel Prize-winning science into multiple commercial therapeutic products benefiting patients around the world. In 2012, shortly after Moderna was founded, Alexandria identified the transformative potential of the company's pioneering mRNA platform. Alexandria has both invested in and provided Moderna with mission-critical real estate over the past decade. Now a world-leader in mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, Moderna has over 20 non-COVID-related products in clinical development in addition to its COVID-19 vaccines.

Innovative medicines are essential for preventing, treating and curing disease and a key solution for driving down overall healthcare costs. The life science industry's pursuit of new, precise and more effective medicines, including complex modalities such as cell, gene and RNA-based therapies, represents a significant growth opportunity for the industry. Alexandria's proactive and disciplined venture investment activity remains vital to catalyzing the next generation of groundbreaking therapeutic platforms with immense potential to address a wide array of diseases, and ultimately fulfilling its mission to advance human health by curing disease and improving nutrition. The most impactful innovation of the 21st century is at the intersection of biology and technology, for which the future prospects are enormous.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to over 1,000 tenants, as of September 30, 2022, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.3 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.5 million SF, which includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.6 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 17.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

