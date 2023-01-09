The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy 2023 Awards

BROWNSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What does it mean to be Influential in the Pharmacy Profession?

To be influential in pharmacy means to have the power to influence or shape the opinions, actions, or policies of others within our profession and throughout healthcare ecosystems. The Pharmacy 50 recognizes an individual that has a significant impact on the thoughts, behaviors, or decisions of others within pharmacy. Our Top 50 Influencers have all created positive energy and impact throughout pharmacy in many different ways, such as through leadership, advocacy, persuasion, and the sharing of ideas and information to help transform pharmacy care. Ultimately these Top 50 Pharmacy Professionals are impacting people's lives through their work, missions, and passion.

The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN); the first podcast about the profession of pharmacy, is proud to announce the winners of the 2nd Annual 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy Awards. The PPN launched the awards program in 2021 to recognize people who've made their mark through innovation, momentum, and distinction throughout the pharmacy profession. This list of Rising Stars, Innovators, Trailblazers, Visionaries, and Leaders have been recognized for 2022.

"It's thrilling that we had a 900% increase in voter participation from the inaugural Pharmacy 50 Awards program last year," commented Todd Eury, CEO of the Pharmacy Podcast Network and awards creator. "The people on this list are extraordinary and are an example of how pharmacy is drastically transforming to become more customized and patient-focused. We hope these award winners will inspire others throughout the pharmacy profession and health sector to keep innovating."

"50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy" sets out to inspire and advocate for the pharmacy profession and recognize people in the pharmacy industry making a significant impact on pharmacy care. The list was developed based on votes collected during the month of December 2022 by industry peers. The number of votes were totaled for each nominee and listed in order of number of votes, 1 through 50.

2022 "Pharmacy 50" Award Winners

Brian Leonard , PharmD Alysa Vereen , PharmD Mariya Farooqi , PharmD Antonio Ciaccia Shahida Choudry PharmD Cecelia Byers , PharmD Tara Newton Schneider , PharmD Mary Douglass Smith , PharmD Bled Tanoe, PharmD Salematou Traore-Uwalaka , PharmD Lisa Faast , PharmD Jamie Wilkey , PharmD Jabeen Ahmed , PharmD Loretta Boesing Theresa Tolle , RPh Jessica Nouhavandi, PharmD Kyle McCormick , PharmD Chris Antypas , PharmD AJ Loiacono Anthony Minniti , PharmD Mark Garofoli , PharmD Shawn Bjorndal , PharmD Jason Mordino , PharmD Behnaz Sarrami , PharmD Christina Fontana , PharmD Steve Moore , PharmD Kenneth Oshea , PharmD Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, RPh Adam Robinson , PharmD Anne Arvizu , PharmD Ken Thai , PharmD Mayank Amin , PharmD Christina Madison , PharmD Kevin DeMass , RPh Blair Thielemier , PharmD Jay Holloway , PharmD Parisa "Risa" Vatanka, PharmD Swathi Varanasi , PharmD Delon Canterbury , PharmD Gabrielle Pierce Cranford , PharmD Nishaminy Kasbekar, PharmD Scott Kjelson , PharmD Melissa Murer Corrigan Darshan Kulkarni , PharmD Esq Sara Izadi , PharmD Ramita Tandon Ethan Melillo , PharmD Robin Barrett , PharmD John Kim , PharmD Phil Cowley , Rph

To learn more about the #Pharmacy50 - the TOP 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy, please visit pharmacypodcast.com/news/.

About PPN

Started in 2009, PPN is the pharmacy profession's leading podcast network dedicated to pharmacists and industry professionals. Building supportive audio communications for pharmaceutical manufacturers, technology companies, and industry trade associations is part of PPN's strategy to support the pharmacy profession. Continuing education, journal reviews, and editorial conversations are part of the 5 to 6 episodes per week that are available on all podcasting directories. RxInfluencer Magazine, the news section of the website, and PPN's publishing partnership with Medika Life are several other media avenues helping PPN advance the role and voice of pharmacists. Learn more at pharmacypodcast.com .

CONTACT:

Todd S. Eury

Pharmacy Podcast Network

O: (412) 585-4001 ext. 1

Publisher@PharmacyPodcast.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pharmacy Podcast Network