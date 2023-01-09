The 2022 White Paper on Global IPv6 Support was released

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by the Beijing Internet Institute:

On January 5, 2023, in the "Global IPv6 Development and Standards Evolution Seminar" co-sponsored by the IPv6 Forum and the China Future Internet Engineering Center(CFIEC), the Global IPv6 Forum officially released the 2022 IPv6 Support White Paper. The white paper shows that the world is still in the process of accelerating IPv6 deployment. By December 2022, the IPv6 deployment rate has reached more than 30% for more than half of the countries and regions in the world. IPv6 support capability has been further improved, and a total of 6,228 devices have passed the IPv6 Ready certification. The number of global IPv6 users and the overall deployment rate, as well as the support for IPv6 in networks, domain name systems and websites, are steadily on the rise. 21.5 percent of all websites in the world now support IPv6 access

Achievement of global IPv6 deployment have made a new breakthrough, IPv6 users hit a new High

The next generation Internet of IPv6 is the core and underlying foundation of global digital upgrading. Promoting IPv6 deployment is of great significance to improve the global Internet carrying capacity and service level, facilitating the digital transformation of economy and society, and promoting global economic prosperity and development.

Countries on a global scale have fully realized the urgency and importance of IPv6 deployment at this stage, and governments have introduced national development strategies and initiatives to actively promote large-scale commercial deployment of IPv6. In terms of the global IPv6 deployment rate, the Americas, Asia and Europe benefited from early progress, the IPv6 deployment rate is higher, while Africa still needs to be improved. From the current statistical data, by 2022, the IPv6 deployment rate in 26 countries has exceeded 40%, an increase of 9 compared with that in 2021; 37 countries have deployment rates exceeding 30%; The deployment rate of 51 countries exceeded 20%.

In terms of infrastructure, 98.6% of the world's 1,485 TLDS support IPv6. On the network side, the number of active BGP route entries reached 173,450, an increase of about 28 percent year-on-year. As mobile operators and broadband operators continue to improve IPv6 deployment, paving the way for the maximum number of IPv6 users and traffic. According to data from Google and Facebook, the proportion of IPv6 users in 2022 has reached 41.3% and 36.1% respectively, which has set new records. China has seen the largest increase in the number of IPv6 users, increased by 110 million per year, the total amount has reached 718 million.

IPv6 support for Internet services continued to improve, while the IPv6 support capability of websites needs to be improved

The 2022 IPv6 Support White Paper illustrates the global IPv6 support for Internet services from five aspects: website, application, software, CDNS and cloud services. In terms of websites, 21.5 percent of all websites globally support IPv6 access, up 2.1 percent from last year. However, due to internal and external problems such as not supported by AWS and inability of DDOS mitigation platform to monitor IPv6, there is still a lot of room for improvement in the overall website IPv6 support. In terms of software, the operating system as the basis of various applications, basically can support IPv6 at present, about 81% of the default installation of IPv6 protocol stack, about 65% support DHCPv6. On this basis, a variety of applications also gradually began to support IPv6 to meet the needs of the majority of users. International mainstream CDNS and cloud service providers have high support for IPv6. In general, the continuous improvement of IPv6 support for Internet services has a positive effect on driving IPv6 traffic growth.

Diversified devices meet the requirements of IPv6 commercial deployment

With the rapid development of the digital economy and the advent of the Internet of Everything era, in order to meet different scenarios of IPv6 deployment, network equipment, security equipment and terminal equipment manufacturers have developed a large number of different types of IPv6 products. These include routers, switches, servers, network security products, VPN gateways, home terminals, office terminals, etc. According to the data provided by the Global IPv6 Test Center, as of November 2022, the total number of IPv6 Ready Logo issued by the world has reached 3,014, the total number of devices have passed the certification reached 6,228, and is on the rise. More than 30 products worldwide have applied for IPv6 Ready Logo certification, which basically meets commercial deployment requirements.

According to the 2022 Global IPv6 Support White Paper, the current IPv6 support of network products mainly presents the following characteristics: The number of switches and network security products certified was far ahead, with nearly 300 logos for switches and more than 700 devices. The number of logos applied for network security products was nearly 600, and more than 700 devices were certified. Home gateway products support IPv6 significantly, and more than 100 devices have passed the certification. Among them, Chinese manufacturers have actively carried out IPv6 upgrading in recent years. In 2022, Enterprises registered in China obtained 1273 IPv6 Ready logos and 2,453 certified devices, ranking first in the world, followed by those from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Latif Ladid, President of IPv6 Forum, points out during the ceremony: "The development of IPv6 has significantly improved both in terms of network deployment and traffic. Countries pay more attention to the ecological construction of IPv6, and the global IPv6 technology and standards continue to innovate and evolve. IPv6 applications have been deployed in education, finance, people's livelihood and military fields. As more and more organizations and enterprises in the industry actively promote IPv6 technology development, standard evolution and testing of IPv6 Ready, we see that IPv6 products and services apply better. The development of IPv6 in the world has made breakthroughs one after another, especially in China, where the number of IPv6 users has exceeded 700 million."

The 2022 IPv6 Support White Paper systematically demonstrates the data of IPv6 deployment in terms of the number of global users, networks and domain name systems, international operators, websites, cloud services, network equipment, etc. It not only presents the development achievements and existing problems of global IPv6 in a comprehensive, objective and accurate way. It shows the future prospect and development trend of IPv6 application. At the same time, it also calls on the industry to deepen the understanding of the role and evolution of IPv6, and proposes that the industry work together to promote the accelerated deployment of IPv6.

