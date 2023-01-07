TWIST BIOSCIENCE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Twist Bioscience Corporation - TWST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 10, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Twist Bioscience Corporation (NasdaqGS: TWST), if they purchased the Company's shares between December 13, 2019 and November 14, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Twist and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-twst/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 10, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

Twist Bioscience and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital reported that the Company is "operating a Ponzi-like scheme that will end in bankruptcy," that the Company's growth and revenues were unsustainable, and that the Company was perpetuating its fraud through false reporting of capital expenditures and gross margins, among other issues.

On this news, shares of Twist Bioscience fell $7.57 per share, or nearly 20%, from a close of $38.00 per share on November 14, 2022, to close at $30.43 per share on November 15, 2022.

The case is Peters v. Twist Bioscience Corporation, et al., No. 22-cv-08168.

