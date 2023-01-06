Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will present at the upcoming 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022, from 2:15 to 2:55 PM ET. Penn will also be available for 1:1 investor meetings. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com .

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

