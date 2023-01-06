Renovus Capital Partners Makes Majority Investment in ToxStrategies, a Leading Multidisciplinary Scientific Consulting Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area based investment firm, is pleased to announce a majority investment in ToxStrategies. This partnership establishes ToxStrategies as a growth platform upon which to expand their best-in-class services, staff, and geographic reach. ToxStrategies has established a diverse and notable client base consisting of leading pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, food and dietary supplement manufacturers, manufacturers of animal feed and pet food, consumer products companies, health and beauty care companies, chemical, petrochemical, and metals companies, law firms, trade associations, and federal, state and local government agencies.

Renovus' investment comes during a period of rapid growth at ToxStrategies. With Renovus' support, the Company will leverage its reputation, knowledge base, customer relationships, and specialized regulatory and scientific expertise to further expand its existing client base and develop new end markets.

"We have been able to effectively navigate the rapid growth of the scientific consulting industry despite the increasingly complicated regulatory environment," said Mark Harris, Co-Founder of ToxStrategies. "With Renovus' investment, we believe ToxStrategies is positioned to make substantial new advances and be the market leader."

Adds Co-Founder Laurie Couture Haws, "Renovus has significant experience investing in the life sciences industry, and we are excited to leverage their knowledge and experience to enhance our service offerings to compete more effectively in high growth markets."

"ToxStrategies has actively cultivated an impressive, highly collaborative team of toxicologists, epidemiologists, industrial hygienists, engineers, exposure scientists, modelers, biostatisticians, information specialists, and regulatory specialists who are recognized leaders in their respective disciplines," said Vice President Deborah Proctor. "This range of capabilities makes ToxStrategies a valued partner for both our public and private clients."

"We were extremely impressed by the breadth and depth of the ToxStrategies team, which has unique capabilities to address myriad of complex scientific, technical, and regulatory challenges confronting their clients. We look forward to building upon these strengths in close partnership with the ToxStrategies team," said Jesse Serventi, Founding Partner at Renovus.

ToxStrategies is a multidisciplinary scientific consulting firm specializing in toxicology, epidemiology, exposure sciences, industrial hygiene and safety, and regulatory compliance. They are a cutting-edge firm that strives to develop innovative solutions to address the complex scientific, technical, and regulatory challenges confronting their clients. ToxStrategies has a reputation for applying sound science and novel approaches tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients, whether a rapid response or a comprehensive analysis is required. The ToxStrategies' team of toxicologists, epidemiologists, industrial hygienists, engineers, exposure scientists, modelers, biostatisticians, information specialists, and regulatory specialists are recognized as leaders in their respective disciplines and bring a high level of technical expertise to every project. ToxStrategies has extensive experience assessing potential health risks associated with exposures to a wide variety of consumer products, food ingredients and additives, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, pesticides, industrial chemicals and environmental contaminants. ToxStrategies is headquartered in Texas and has offices and remote consultants throughout the US, Canada and England. For more information, please visit www.toxstrategies.com and on LinkedIn.

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

