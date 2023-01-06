CES 2023: Pantum Unveils All-New CP2100/CM2100 Color Laser Printer Series with Exceptional Color Performance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a leading printing solution provider that develops, manufactures and distributes laser printers and toner cartridges, unveiled its new CP2100/CM2100 color laser printer series at CES 2023, the world's largest and most influential tech exhibition.

Pantum New CP2100/CM2100 Color Laser Printer Series (PRNewswire)

The new printer, capable of high-speed color printing with outstanding color performance, is specially designed for creative studios, artistic professionals, and offices.

The CP2100/CM2100 series is bringing unrivaled performance and an optimized printing experience:

High-speed color printing: 20 pages per minute (ppm) for A4-sized paper;

Compatible with the ChromeOS of Google Chromebook;

Supported by a consumable security chip to ensure an original printing experience and consumable return for Pantum's partners;

Offers one-step driver installation, Wi-Fi model supported Bluetooth configuration of wireless networks, enhanced color correction, color balance and RGB correction features.

In addition to the new release, Pantum is also showcasing a lineup of flagship printer products at CES 2023, including the Elite Series, 3-in-1 monochrome laser printer M7310DW, A3 printers, label printers and A4 scanners.

The Elite Series is a premium collection of six models, delivering ultimate productivity with high-speed printing up to 40ppm for A4 papers and 42ppm for letters. With a maximum monthly printing volume of 80,000 pages, the series is boosted by advanced designs including 30K-page long-life drum unit, separate drum and toner design that are both environmentally and budget-friendly.

The M7310DW from the M7310 series launched in 2022 has one-pass double side scanning function that significantly improves efficiency. It achieves 33ppm when printing A4-sized papers and also features a 3.5-inch touch display, separate drum and toner design, convenient functions including direct printing of documents from USB flash drives, and confidential printing with enhanced privacy protection of important documents.

The single-function model CP2100 series will be officially launched on the market in February 2023, while the multi-function model CM2100 will be released in June 2023.

With a strong commitment to product innovation, Pantum will continually improve and optimize its product portfolio to bring more diverse printer options and solutions to both enterprise and family users.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

For more information, please visit our website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pantum