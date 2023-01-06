Blues Wireless Launches Industry-First No-Code Firmware Update Capability

The Notecard's Outboard Firmware Update goes beyond existing offerings by providing developers with a zero-code RTOS-independent firmware update capability

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for CES, Blues Wireless (Blues) officially announced the Notecard Outboard Firmware Update, an over-the-air (OTA) firmware update capability that will set a new standard for flexibility and security in the IoT industry. The game-changing innovation allows device builders to implement firmware updates in their devices without writing any code whatsoever, but by making a few simple wiring changes between the Notecard and their microcontroller (MCU). Developers may choose from a large number of MCUs, programming languages, and real-time operating systems (RTOS), and can even perform updates on 'native' applications with no code from Blues and no RTOS at all. This capability from Blues continues to ease the developer's IoT journey, bringing cellular cloud-connected products realistically within reach of every developer, no matter their skill level.

Notecard Outboard Firmware Update is another way Blues Wireless is bringing cellular cloud-connected products realistically within reach of every developer, no matter their skill level. (PRNewswire)

The ability to update firmware over-the-air is table stakes in IoT, enabling remote delivery of bug fixes and security updates to devices well after they've been deployed to customers. To-date, implementing firmware updates is a complex and highly risky endeavor, requiring code that safely "swaps itself" in-place – reverting to "last known good" versions upon failure. This tricky code is generally placed within the application itself, or within its RTOS, requiring a special 'bootloader' and firmware layout.

The Blues Wireless Notecard acts as a "secure co-processor" designed to offload cellular communication burdens from the application, including that of downloading and verifying firmware updates from the cloud. Now, by giving the Notecard control over the MCU's "strapping pins", the Notecard's new Outboard Firmware Update capability enables it to reset and lay-down new firmware and data into the MCU's storage "from the outside", requiring no cooperation with the application or RTOS running within that target. The Notecard can install new firmware regardless of whether the MCU is hung, running rogue firmware, or just in need of new features and functions.

The Notecard's Outboard Firmware Update capability stands apart from the competition because:

A large number of MCUs are supported.

It's independent of RTOS and programming language, making it easy to develop and deploy a prototype, update it in the field, and even change RTOS after-the-fact.

Non-functional (bricked) devices damaged by corrupted firmware, malware attack, or just an 'infinite loop' can be recovered.

Partial app updates can be performed – such as the installation of a new machine learning model – saving on data usage costs for large updates.

Companies building cloud-connected devices need to consider how they'll maintain and enhance their solutions as they scale from prototype to full field deployment of potentially hundreds of thousands of devices. This challenge only multiplies for cellular-based solutions. Blues has created the Notecard and Notehub specifically to remove the cost and complexity from IoT development, and to enable secure and economical operations at scale. Outboard Firmware Update is yet another commercial-grade capability that Blues is now providing to its customers.

Blues will be exhibiting at CES, Booth #10752, North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Request a media tour or interview and find up-to-date exhibitor information and additional showcase details at blues.io/ces-2023.

About Blues Wireless

Blues Wireless (Blues) is a hyperscale cellular IoT solution provider founded in 2019 by repeat innovator Ray Ozzie. Their flagship products, Notecard and Notehub, work together to provide a complete high-scale device-to-cloud data pump. Blues reduces the cost and complexity of building connected products by including provisioning, security, and cloud device management as standard features, with the simplicity and flexibility enabling it to be incorporated within new and existing designs. More than 800 forward-thinking companies, from startup to enterprise, use Blues to securely cloud-connect their products. Email hello@blues.com or visit blues.io for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/Blues) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blues Wireless