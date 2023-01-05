WittKieffer Announces Launch of Commercial Strategy & Insights

Saule Serikova Joins WittKieffer to Lead This New Global Capability

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced the launch of its global Commercial Strategy & Insights (CSI) team. The new CSI team will partner with consultants across the firm to deliver data-driven insights, market intelligence and commercial strategies that advance WittKieffer's ability to help clients meet their strategic objectives through an integrated approach to the construction and development of leadership teams.

WittKieffer's new CSI team will deliver data-driven insights, market intelligence and commercial strategies.

Saule Serikova, a recognized expert in business intelligence, knowledge management and data analytics, has joined the firm as the global leader for Commercial Strategy & Insights. Based in Amsterdam, Serikova brings more than 20 years' direct market and technical experience to the role, most recently as global head of commercial strategy and operations for a major global executive search and leadership advisory firm. Prior to that, she spent four years leading business and competitive intelligence for Sandoz, a Novartis division, and eight years as the healthcare section head of research and information for McKinsey & Co.

"We are thrilled to welcome Saule Serikova to WittKieffer and launch our new Commercial Strategy & Insights team," said Michael Castleman, WittKieffer's Chief Growth & Transformation Officer. "This is a significant step in our firm's evolution as a trusted partner serving organizations that operate at the intersection of healthcare, science and education – the 'Quality of Life Ecosystem'. The CSI team will enable us to more fully deliver the power of our unrivalled understanding of the intricacies of this ecosystem and the disruptive forces that compel participants within it to continually evolve. Through data-driven insights and thought leadership provided, we will deliver ever more innovative leadership solutions that help our clients address strategic opportunity and challenge. We are fortunate to have Saule lead this important capability, drawing on her unique experience in our markets, expertise in data analytics and knowledge-based innovation, and passion for providing colleagues and clients with advice that truly makes a difference to their strategies, goals, and missions."

"WittKieffer serves hundreds of dynamic clients globally each year in healthcare, education and life sciences, engaging with thousands of executives who are contributing to and transforming the Quality of Life Ecosystem. These engagements provide an exciting opportunity to further establish WittKieffer as a 'Wisdom House' – built on deep knowledge and grounded in data – within this complex ecosystem," said Serikova. "I am delighted to join WittKieffer as it further enhances its position as the trusted destination for leadership intelligence, insight and counsel to clients and support their successes in creating value for their organizations, team members and communities."

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, science and education – the "Quality of Life Ecosystem". Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through a deep understanding of the factors that influence leadership needs, behaviors and culture. Through our executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory services, we strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.

