Remix Therapeutics Appoints Christopher Bowden, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of Christopher Bowden, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

"We are especially pleased to welcome Chris to the Remix team as his wealth of strategic medical and corporate experience are ideally suited for this role. We look forward to leveraging his extensive clinical expertise as we advance programs from our REMaster platform toward the clinic," said Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics.

"This is an exciting time to join the Remix team as they have demonstrated pre-clinical proof-of-concept for their novel platform approach to tackle disease drivers by modulating RNA processing," said Dr. Bowden. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to translate this work and deliver new medicines for patients; starting with drugging the MYB oncogenic transcription factor that is broadly dysregulated in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies."

Dr. Bowden joins Remix from Agios, where he served as a Strategic Advisor and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) from 2014-2022. As CMO, Chris was responsible clinical development of the oncology and rare genetic disease portfolios that led to US approvals for the IDH inhibitors IDHIFA and TIBSOVO in AML, for TIBSOVO in cholangiocarcinoma and for PYRUKYND, a Pyruvate Kinase activator, for adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency. Prior to joining Agios, Dr. Bowden was vice president product development oncology, franchise lead (Signaling Group) at Genentech, Inc., a member of the Roche Group. During Dr. Bowden's eight-year tenure at Genentech, he was responsible for the successful development of several novel targeted oncology medicines, including Zelboraf™ for patients with BRAF V600E positive melanoma and Tarceva™ for patients with EGFR activating mutation positive, non-small cell lung cancer. Before that, Dr. Bowden was the executive director for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) regions for Bristol-Myers Squibb. In this role, he led medical affairs strategies for cancer, immunology and pain medicines. Earlier, Dr. Bowden held positions of increasing responsibility in oncology clinical development at Pharmacia Corporation and Janssen Pharmaceutical, Inc. Prior to his industry experience, Dr. Bowden was on the oncology faculty at the University of Virginia Health Science Center, where he participated in numerous industry and cooperative group trials.

Dr. Bowden received his M.D. from Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia after which he completed his internal medicine training at Roger Williams Medical Center and the Providence VA Medical Center, Rhode Island. He conducted his medical oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute Medicine Branch. Dr. Bowden is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com .

