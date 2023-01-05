Orbbec Unveils Two New 3D Cameras at CES 2023, Taking 3D Movement/Position Sensing to New Levels

Compact Gemini 2, Ideal for Product Development, and New Astra 2 Structured Light Camera Combine Latest ASIC Processor with 6 Degrees of Freedom (6 DoF) Inertial Measurement Unit

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading global 3D camera provider, today announced it will be introducing two of its most advanced 3D sensor cameras ever at CES 2023. The Gemini 2, with the widest field of view among Orbbec's product lines and exceptional sensing range, as well as the second-generation structured light camera, the Astra 2. Both cameras have been developed with the Orbbec's new generation ASIC chip MX6600, which enables high quality depth processing and supports depth/color image registration in different resolutions. With an easy-to-use software development kit, on board IMU and multi- camera sync support, the two cameras introduce exciting new possibilities in 3D for a variety of industries.

"Orbbec has long been at the forefront of 3D sensing technology—and the Astra 2 and Gemini 2 expand the possible application of 3D in nearly every respect," said David Chen, Orbbec co-founder and CEO. "Whether the critical metric is distance, ambient light, identification, object speed, motion, navigation, camera size or processing capability, these two cameras are unmatched on the market today."

Gemini 2

Orbbec's integration-ready Gemini 2 is based on active stereo IR technology and boasts an impressive sensing range of 0.12 to 10 meters, along with a field of view of up to 100 degrees diagonal (89°H x 65°V, ±3°). Gemini 2 is also capable of working in indoor or outdoor environments and brings more possibilities to the user.

The IMU in the Gemini 2 enables it to provide motion, position and navigational sensing over six "degrees of freedom". This capability, along with its small size (90 x 25 x 30mm) makes the Gemini 2 perfect for developers seeking a 3D camera solution for robotics, logistics, and security monitoring, among other uses.

Astra 2

Orbbec's Astra 2, the next generation of its widely popular Astra series, brings improvements in nearly every aspect. The Astra line uses structured light and image processing to compute a 3D image of the observed environment in real-time.

With the latest Generation ASIC, Astra 2 supports higher resolution (up to 2MP) for both depth and color images output in real time. Compared to the original Astra Series, Astra 2 is more stable on the output depth data, and with low motion blur. The camera is ideal for security monitoring and/or behavior analysis, body/object/room scanning, and interactive gaming, among others.

Demos at CES

In addition to demos of the Gemini 2 and Astra 2, Orbbec will be demonstrating a number of other 3D camera use cases at its CES booth. Another exciting attraction will be the 3D Fitness Experience where guests can enjoy an "in-home" training session, professional fitness training, and body shape management, all enhanced by 3D technology.

Orbbec's CES exhibit will showcase a full range of 3D applications including an autonomous service robot, biometric identification, and object dimensioning for logistics and warehouse applications. To experience Orbbec's world of 3D technology, visit the exhibit at North Hall, Booth 10838 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or at www.Orbbec3D.com.

About Orbbec

Orbbec is on a mission to popularize 3D vision technology for the 3D world, create a full-stack platform for industry solution developers and build smart products with industry-leading performance and price.

