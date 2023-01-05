Mindray North America Partners with BOMImed to Deliver State-of-the-Art Healthcare in Canada

Mindray North America and BOMImed announce a strategic partnership to best serve the Canadian Hospital Market with leading-edge healthcare solutions.

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray North America, a global leader and developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound announced a new strategic agreement with BOMImed Inc, a long-time biomedical company based in Canada. Effective immediately, BOMImed Inc. will be the exclusive sales and service provider of Mindray patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound solutions in Canada for the hospital market.

Founded in 1985, BOMImed has become one of the most trusted names in Canada, specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of airway management, anesthesia, critical care, infant care, patient monitoring, and veterinary products.

"We continuously search for ways to serve our customers better, which means partnering with industry-leading and local companies for certain markets and regions," said Wayne Quinn, Mindray North America President. Quinn continued, "BOMImed has been a trusted partner for Mindray Patient Monitoring and Anesthesia solutions for five years. We see this as an excellent opportunity to strengthen our offerings and service for our valued customers in Canada".

Mindray has been steadfast in its mission to advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible in the North American market. By strategically partnering with industry leaders, Mindray continues to drive its mission forward and put leading-edge solutions within reach.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Mindray North America and have the opportunity to deliver innovative solutions to the Canadian hospital market," said David Olivier, President & Chief Executive Officer at BOMImed. Olivier continued, "BOMImed is committed to providing customers with the same level of service and support that Mindray customers have come to rely on. Together with BOMlmed's clinical expertise, and service, and Mindray's leading-edge solutions, we can elevate healthcare in the Canadian health marketplace."

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

About BOMImed

BOMImed is a family-owned Canadian company and has maintained its focus within Anesthesia and Critical Care fields since 1985. BOMImed's resources are dedicated to providing the highest service level within these markets. They continue to lead with innovative technology and services. BOMImed believes through their manufacturing, distribution, and service, they uphold the highest level of standards and integrity found in the Canadian healthcare market. BOMImed provides more than just solutions; they provide Better Answers for Better Care.

