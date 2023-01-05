Tributes
InventHelp Inventor Develops Palm Tree Trimming Device (TLS-265)

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a motorized device to automatically scale a palm tree to cut off certain palms," said an inventor, from Hobe Sound, Fla., "so I invented the GROOM-A-PALM. My design offers an alternative to manually climbing and trimming branches or palms."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides an effective machine for removing old dead hanging or select live palms on a palm tree. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb the tree. As a result, it enhances safety and efficiency and it would leave the upper portion of the tree clean and neat. The invention features a practical design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for tree service personnel, landscapers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-265, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-palm-tree-trimming-device-tls-265-301711217.html

SOURCE InventHelp

