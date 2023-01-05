InventHelp Inventor Develops New Tool for Removing Dandelion Heads (TRO-786)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to remove dandelions from the lawn without the hassle of bending or spraying weed killer," said an inventor, from Winnepeg, MB, Canada, "so I invented the PLUCK IT. My design increases safety and efficiency and it could enhance the appearance of a lawn."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective tool for removing dandelion heads from a lawn. In doing so, it offers an efficient alternative to digging out the roots. It also eliminates the need to use harmful chemicals and it enhances safety for pets. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers and anyone who wants to quickly and easily remove dandelions from a lawn. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-786, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

