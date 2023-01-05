InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Roof Heat Recovery System (TRO-793)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a business owner in the HVAC and gas fitting industry with 25 years of experience in the field. I thought there should be a way to tap into the heat automatically generated at household rooftops," said an inventor, from Huntsville, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ROOF HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM. My design enables you to harness that heat to increase comfort and warmth while reducing heating costs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a supplemental heating system for homes. In doing so, it eliminates the need to waste valuable heat from a sunlight-warmed rooftop. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces reliance upon the home's furnace for warming. It can also remove excess attic heat which extends the life of shingles and lowers indoor air conditioning loads during the cooling season. The invention features an automatic and innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for North American households with attics.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-793, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp