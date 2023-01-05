InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Vehicle Traffic Light Activator (TPA-2156)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for an emergency vehicle to automatically control traffic lights at an intersection," said an inventor, from St. Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the LIFE SAVER. My design would minimize the potential for accidents caused by an emergency vehicle approaching or exiting an intersection area."

The invention provides an improved warning light system for intersections. In doing so, it ensures that emergency vehicles with activated sirens have the right-of-way. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent collisions and accidents. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and activate so it is ideal for the public safety market.

