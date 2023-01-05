GrapeCity Developer Solutions Named Top Workplace

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce that it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage. This purpose-driven technology company empowers workplace excellence and is the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards. Based on employee feedback, GrapeCity was selected among 105 companies in the Pittsburgh area for creating a just and welcoming culture.

"Being a part of this esteemed list demonstrates GrapeCity's commitment to the growth and health of our employees to the surrounding region," said Catherine Claus, Human Resources Manager. "As we remain a remote workforce, a change brought about by the pandemic, we're encouraged by our team's strength in overcoming difficult challenges while seamlessly working through transitions."

Using Energage's anonymous, science-based employee engagement survey, participating companies are evaluated on 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few. The winners are published in the local Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper. Small to large organizations are assessed against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on Energage's 16 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 27 million employee surveys.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Energage:

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into valuable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Based on 14 years of culture research, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About GrapeCity:

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has over 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

