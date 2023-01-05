BAFFIN ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF CITIZENSHIP BOOT PROJECT

COMPANION NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PROTECT OUR WINTERS CANADA

STONEY CREEK, ON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cold-climate footwear brand, Baffin, is proud to announce the commercial launch of its citizenship boot, COMPANION. Available now at Baffin.com, 100% of profits will be donated to Protect Our Winters Canada – a passionate community advocating for policy solutions to climate change.

Originally launched in Fall 2021 for donation only, COMPANION (available for all) was created to provide cold-weather footwear to those in need. A companion to those who may not have the means or capabilities to equip themselves with the gear they need to not only survive but thrive during the winter, the development of the program was initiated through Baffin's Corporate Citizenship Employee Advisory Group (EAG). By way of request, Baffin has since donated 2,500 pairs of the cold-climate, rubber boots to Ukrainian refugees through UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

While COMPANION will continue to be available for donation through Baffin's Corporate Citizenship EAG initiatives, the commercial launch of the style in partnership with Protect Our Winters Canada will be another step forward in the brands commitment to keeping our winters cold. For every pair of COMPANION sold, Baffin will donate at least one pair to a North American organization in need.

Manufactured in Baffin's Stoney Creek, ON factory, COMPANION is built from a combination of recycled materials, regrind rubbers and virgin compounds – with members of Baffin's workforce donating their time to production. Equipped with the same comfort and warmth as the brands in-line Tundra Rated boots, COMPANION features an unbranded exterior layer – consciously minimizing material and production costs, while optimizing donation impact.

Baffin continuously works to repurpose as much rubber as possible to reduce waste with regular production boots, using 5% to 10% regrind materials. COMPANION uses regrind material from completed boots that did not meet quality standards and have been placed into a regrind machine to be recycled and used again. COMPANION is comprised of 50% regrind material, supplemented with donated compound care of Baffin suppliers, Felix Compounds and Aurora Plastics – who generously contributed 1,000 kilos of virgin materials to the program.

"While we continue to protect those in need from the elements of a cold Canadian winter, we are now able to take the Citizenship Boot Project one step further and help protect the elements themselves, as we dedicate resources to help the fight against climate change. We're passionate about continued cold-climate exploration and protecting the diverse Canadian climate for the future," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "By partnering with Protect Our Winters Canada, a community advocating for policy solutions to climate change, we are dedicated to not only helping people thrive in the cold but making sure the cold exists for years to come."

Baffin is committed to the cold, taking its products to the ends of the Earth and to the most extreme environments on the planet, the brand provides extreme outdoor protection that allows customers to challenge themselves in their coldest adventures.

Inspired by Baffin's existing insulated rubber boots HUNTER and LITTLE HUNTER, COMPANION is available in unisex adult and kids sizing with pricing ranging from $60 to $80 CAD.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

