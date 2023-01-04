Ryan Collazo joins Peregrine Market Access as VP, Account Director

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, welcomes Ryan Collazo as a new addition to the account services department.

Peregrine Market Access (PRNewswire)

In his role as a vice president of account services, Collazo will manage the business of assigned client brands to support their success. He will develop, maintain, and advance relationships between the agency and clients and lead cross-functional teams at Peregrine Market Access to develop and deliver market access and commercialization initiatives.

Collazo has more than 10 years of experience in account supervisor and director positions at healthcare marketing agencies. Over his career, he has led account teams and managed brands for Amgen, Gilead, and AstraZeneca, among other pharmaceutical manufacturers. From brand strategy, market research, and product launches to medical communications and field engagement, Collazo's experience is broad and deep, spanning a variety of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, mental health, inflammation, and nephrology.

"Ryan understands the complexities of healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry and knows how to help brands succeed," said Kat Evans, director of client management at Peregrine Market Access. "His comprehensive experience and communication skills are going to strengthen our already incredible team."

"As our organization continues to grow, having seasoned professionals like Ryan to lead and mentor is incredibly important," said Scott Neverett, partner, director of human resources at Peregrine Market Access. "He will be a valuable asset to our company."

Collazo earned bachelor's and master's degrees in English from The New School in New York, New York and the University of Essex, Colchester, United Kingdom, respectively.

ABOUT PEREGRINE MARKET ACCESS

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that's on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people living with chronic and/or life-threatening conditions to gain access to the diagnostics and treatments they need. Peregrine Market Access is nationally recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.

