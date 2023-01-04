Quil Joins AARP's New AgeTech Collaborative

Digital health leader participates in innovator program working to produce aging-in-place solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quil, the digital health joint venture between Comcast and Independence Health Group (Independence), today announced it has joined the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP, a new platform to help AgeTech innovators generate new ideas and introduce innovative products to the growing Age Technology market.

The announcement comes just as Quil launches the commercial availability of Quil Assure, the first all-in-one platform for personal safety, home safety, and caregiving insights designed for independent seniors and their loved ones. Quil expects this technology to help people successfully age in place on their own terms, and to foster connections with those who support them.

Quil elected to issue the announcement during the CES 2023 show in Las Vegas, where CEO Carina Edwards is scheduled to speak on a panel titled "Bridging the Gap of Care" (Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 – 11:00 am – 11:40 am PST). This panel will explore how equity makes health care more open, inclusive, and patient-centered.

"We're proud to join AARP's new AgeTech Collaborative, a dynamic ecosystem that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders like Quil to support pilot programs and partnerships that produce solutions for the 50-plus community," said Carina Edwards, CEO at Quil. "We believe the aging-in-place technology we're delivering will make happier, healthier aging possible, and will lead the market in what's now a multi-trillion-dollar industry driven by seniors who want to age on their terms."

Quil Assure™ leverages a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) platform for homes and communities, uniquely enabling Quil's personalized approach to aging and caregiving. Quil utilizes ambient sensors, placed strategically around a senior's living space, to discreetly monitor daily routines and notify a senior's 'Care Circle' of any irregular behavior or trends.

The AgeTech Collaborative™ launched in late 2021 with nearly 50 participating startups, six testbeds for product trials, as well as multiple investors, venture capitalists, and top companies with a stake in the 50-plus community. Elements of the AARP platform include the following:

Dozens of startup ventures;

Investors and venture capitalists include QED Investors and Revolution Ventures; industry leaders include Walgreens, T. Rowe Price , and the National Association of Realtors

Testbeds such as the Massachusetts eHealth Institute, ADF, and ThriveWell Tech;

Business services like Cooley and MassChallenge;

Expert programming as well as hands-on "lunch-and-learns" from AARP, experienced founders, industry leaders and thought leaders, bringing insights and actionable best practices to all participants; and

An exclusive online platform, hosted at agetechcollaborative.org , facilitates connection, sharing, exploration and engagement across all participants on an on-going basis.

For more information, watch this video about the AgeTech Collaborative™ or visit: agetechcollaborative.org

About Quil

Quil, the joint venture between Independence Health Group (Independence) and Comcast, is the digital health company that helps people organize and navigate their health lives in partnership with their providers, health plans and loved ones. Quil serves patients, members, and their caregivers and is partnered with healthcare providers and health plans nationally. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Connect with Quil now. Follow Quil on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

