Qnergy Congratulates EQT for its Accomplishments in Methane Abatement and Industry Leadership in Striving for Net Zero Methane Emissions

EQT's announcement today of eliminating 100% of their nearly 9,000 natural gas-powered production pneumatic devices is a net zero emissions model for the natural gas industry to pursue.

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnergy Inc. (www.qnergy.com), the award winning methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of compressed air pneumatics solutions (CAP) for eliminating natural gas powered pneumatic devices, believes that EQT's "fit for purpose technology strategy" approach is a model for the rest of the energy industry.

Qnergy sees EQT's path to zero methane emissions at production wellpads as a model for the rest of the industry.

EQT's strategy and roadmap is in line with the direction that Qnergy urges the natural gas energy industry to pursue. Qnergy has issued open letters to the EPA (available at: https://qnergy.com/resources/) regarding anticipated 2023 final rulings for zero emissions wellpads which describe Qnergy's proven CAP solutions as providing cost effective and expedient solutions. Qnergy believes that instrument air is a cost effective, feasible, and expedient strategy that the entire energy industry can and should follow.

Qnergy is the leading provider of integrated off-grid and grid-connected CAP solutions which with its proprietary and innovative Stirling external combustion engine, was awarded the Energy Institute's prestigious Environment Award. Qnergy announced earlier today its grid-connected CAP solutions that now enable the energy industry to effectively abate methane from pneumatic devices at any production wellsite, on- or off-grid.

Says Ory Zik, Qnergy's CEO, "Qnergy is proud to be a solutions partner to EQT and we are excited to see the rapid progress that EQT has made in eliminating methane emissions from pneumatic devices. "

Qnergy stands ready to help the rest of the energy industry to eliminate all natural gas powered pneumatic devices in upstream energy production strategically, systematically, and swiftly.

About Qnergy

Qnergy is committed to helping our energy clients systematically and cost effectively eliminate methane venting from pneumatic devices in all their upstream production wells and operations. We do so by providing compressed air pneumatic (CAP) solutions to eliminate methane venting for both off-grid and on-grid wellpads. For off-grid wellpads requiring local power we provide our proprietary external combustion, free-piston Stirling engine that achieves 100% methane destruction while providing utility grade power that can be tuned to individual wellpad needs, a key consideration noted in EQT's white paper. Our grid-connected solution now allows our clients to effectively achieve net zero emissions across their entire production portfolio. For more information about Qnergy's methane abatement solutions visit: www.qnergy.com.

