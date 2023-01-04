INTEGRITY Security Services and SaeSol Tech Announce a Strategic Partnership to Deliver Connected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) Security

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) today announces that it has entered into a partnership with SaeSol Tech (SST) to deliver industry-leading security technology to automotive manufacturers to protect Connected and Autonomous Vehicles. This partnership brings together ISS's industry-leading automotive security platforms for Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) and Vehicle-to-Anything (V2X) connectivity with expert integration, support, and development services for global automotive manufacturers.

"Partnering with SaeSol Tech to deliver our industry-leading security solutions for customers in Asia will allow us to provide the very best security design, support, and technology integration to support the next generation of connected vehicles," says David Sequino, Co-Founder and President of INTEGRITY Security Services.

"I'm very pleased to announce the partnership with INTEGRITY Security Services. SST has a wonderful R&D team and solid experience in the global automotive market. With this partnership, both companies will be able to develop and deploy technology that the market needs," says Harry Han, CEO of SST.

ISS SCMS is the de facto standard and global leader serving more Connected Vehicle projects than any other Security Credential Management System (SCMS) in the world. "This technology is a key enabler for widescale connected and autonomous vehicle production," says Brian Romansky, GM for Connected Vehicle Solutions at ISS. When combined with the ISS DLM platform, OEMs can deliver secure over-the-air updates and phone-as-key features as well as secure diagnostics and provisioning.

Working with SCMS Manager, the North American V2X authority, ISS operates the V2X Root CA and Certificate Management System that currently supports all interoperable connected vehicle deployments in North America. This Root CA has attained and maintained the WebTrust for Certification Authorities Trust Services Seal. In 2019, ISS delivered Australia's Queensland C-ITS Security Credential Management System (AU CSCMS) based in the European Car-2-Car standards and includes the current Australian C-ITS Root CA. In addition to these production-grade systems, ISS provides the SCMS infrastructures used throughout the world in various pilots and trials in all markets.

Through the new partnership between SST and ISS, SST gains access to ISS platforms and intellectual property, and ISS and SST clients in Asian markets gain access to expert design, integration, deployment, and support. SST brings significant V2X infrastructure and client software expertise which will be integrated with the ISS security platforms to provide turnkey solutions for automotive manufacturers and their suppliers. ISS and SST will also work together to create new test cases to validate connected vehicle solutions and advanced Misbehavior Detection technology to protect mobile networks against malicious attacks.

About INTEGRITY Security Services

INTEGRITY Security Services LLC (ISS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software LLC, and was established to provide best practice embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart connected devices from cyber security attacks. End-to-end automotive solutions range from secure ECU platforms, to large-scale public key management systems, to supply chain security solutions. As the leading V2X certificate provider, ISS operates the V2X Root CA and provides its V2X Certificate Management Service (CMS) to both DSRC and C-V2X OBUs and RSUs used in USDOT CV Pilots and other state and local DOT projects across the United States. For more information, please visit www.ghsiss.com.

About SaeSol Tech

SaeSol Tech Inc. is a V2X cybersecurity company for autonomous driving in South Korea. SaeSol Tech has been developing SCMS (Security Credential Management System) server, security management solution for V2X device, and security conformance testing system for V2X. LG Electronics has invested in SaeSol Tech Inc., and is a Technology Cooperation Partner with SaeSol Tech Inc.

