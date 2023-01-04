Domino's Selects DTiQ as Official Video Supplier for Corporate Safety and Loss Prevention Team

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ is pleased to announce that we have been selected by Domino's Pizza's Corporate Safety and Loss Prevention (LP) team as the official approved supplier of video solutions for their stores. "We are excited to work with Domino's Pizza's Corporate Loss Prevention team using our managed video software, DTiQ's 360iQ platform, and Cisco Meraki solutions," Joe Mignone, Chief Customer Officer DTiQ.

Domino's Corporate stores are already benefiting from DTiQ's managed video solution. "DTiQ's approach to helping us with our multiple requirements for video was a significant reason why we chose them. The combination of using the 360iQ platform as well as the Cisco Meraki solutions was a perfect fit for our Loss Prevention and Security needs. There's also great potential in the future to use DTiQ's analytics and solutions to help run our stores. The managed services approach and white glove service we receive from DTiQ makes our jobs easier, allowing us to focus on other areas of operational improvement," Nicole McDargh, Vice President Safety and Loss Prevention, Domino's.

