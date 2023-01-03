The world's leading digital solution for international arbitration research has been honored in two categories

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that Kluwer Arbitration, the world's leading digital solution for international arbitration research, has earned two awards in this year's Best in Biz Awards. The solution won silver in the Most Innovative Product Feature of the Year category and bronze in the Best New Product Feature of the Year category.

Wolters Kluwer’s Kluwer Arbitration Named Winner in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards (PRNewswire)

Kluwer Arbitration provides exclusive access to arbitration resources and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals in the arbitration process. Wolters Kluwer recently introduced new enhancements to Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus (KAPP) within Kluwer Arbitration. With these additions, KAPP provides data-driven information about arbitrators and their experience, drawn from a wide range of resources, for users to assess potential conflicts of interest.

"We have continued to evolve Kluwer Arbitration based on our customers' needs and workflow demands," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "These recognitions are an honor to receive as we continue advancing our solutions with the objective of providing first-class AI-enabled analytics and deep domain content for legal professionals in the arbitration space."

With 16,500+ data-driven profiles and relationships of arbitration professionals and experts, legal professionals are sure to receive practical guidance, data-driven information, a rich collection of awards, and superior deep domain expertise content that will help them in building a winning case strategy. Kluwer Arbitration helps legal professionals visualize arbitrators' experience through data-driven pie charts and tables, and provides users with access to valuable information associated with the arbitrator, including links to publications and awards, to gain a deeper understanding of the arbitrator's views and approach.

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year.

For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.