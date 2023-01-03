Quickplay Announces 2022 Results, Including 320% Increase in Recurring Revenue from 2020

The cloud-native OTT company will also be making its first appearance at CES this coming January

TORONTO AND LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quickplay , a cloud-native OTT platform provider focused on the Tier 1 market of operators and distributors, today announced its monumental year in which Quickplay grew its business by more than 300%, as the company continues to drive a wave of cloud transformation across the media and telco industry.

Quickplay has announced recurring revenue growth of more than 300%. (CNW Group/Quickplay) (PRNewswire)

André Christensen, Co-Founder and CEO of Quickplay, stated, "2022 was the year in which recognition of our technology, innovation and employee investments all came together to drive client and organizational success. Our cloud-native, cloud-agnostic platform is attracting interest worldwide for its unique capabilities, cost efficiency, high scalability and rapid time-to-market – resulting in major new opportunities for the industry."

To amplify its relevance within the entertainment ecosystem, Quickplay will be at CES 2023 in Las Vegas for the first time. The company will showcase its success in harnessing data across all sources to drive user engagement, monetization and lifetime value for streaming providers. The company champions diversity, inclusion and a multicultural environment across its teams, and is a lead sponsor of the first-ever D&I LGBTQ Innovation for All event on Friday, January 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. PST. Quickplay's team is looking forward to connecting with telco, MVPD, broadcast and other industry leaders across the OTT and streaming sectors and showing the technology community how its platform is revolutionizing the streaming industry.

Highlights From 2022 Include:

Product Innovation – As the only cloud-native and fully modular end-to-end OTT platform built for Tier 1 sports and entertainment services, Quickplay entered 2022 as an innovation leader:

During the past year, Quickplay has spearheaded a more powerful cloud-native future through a strong relationship with Google Cloud, enabling a new generation of capabilities based on existing Google Cloud products, including:

Business Growth - Quickplay has experienced proforma recurring revenue growth of 320% since 2020.

Company Growth and Expansion of the Executive Board - Helping to drive Quickplay's business success has been strategic investments in talent, including new board members and key hires. Joy Baer , a media and technology change agent at the intersection of technology, media and advertising, was named to the Quickplay Board of Directors in April 2022 . Robert Longwell , who built and managed the media services team that helped expedite the Walt Disney Company's transition to digital, joined as Head of Media Services with the acquisition of 440 Digital. The integration of 440 Digital's cloud-based technology extends Quickplay's end-to-end product offering beyond Video Pipeline, Video CMS, and User Experience capabilities by enabling the crucial initial step of onboarding and management of content that occurs prior to distribution. Helping to drive Quickplay's business success has been strategic investments in talent, including new board members and key hires., a media and technology change agent at the intersection of technology, media and advertising, was named to the Quickplay Board of Directors in, who built and managed the media services team that helped expedite the Walt Disney Company's transition to digital, joined as Head of Media Services with the acquisition of 440 Digital. The integration of 440 Digital's cloud-based technology extends Quickplay's end-to-end product offering beyond Video Pipeline, Video CMS, and User Experience capabilities by enabling the crucial initial step of onboarding and management of content that occurs prior to distribution.

Customer Acquisitions and Partnerships - Quickplay has announced that it is servicing a number of leading streaming brands including Rogers Sports & Media's Sportsnet, aha, PLDT, Cignal TV and Allen Media Group (AMG), representing a subset of new major 2022 customer wins in the sports, broadcast, and media verticals. In 2022, Quickplay experienced tremendous customer growth both with existing and new Tier 1 sports and entertainment providers, leading to 240% year-over-year growth in the number of services supported by its platforms.

Industry Recognition Through Awards and Events - In 2022, Quickplay was the winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment and was recognized as a 2022 Microsoft Media & Communications Partner of the Year Award finalist. Quickplay was also honored with Best of Show awards at IBC (Personalized FAST Channels) and NAB (Video CMS) and was named to the Streaming Media 50. PLDT's Smart GigaPlay App earned Gold in the Stevie Awards, aha took Silver in the OTT Platform of the Year and Game Changer of the Year categories at the ET Brandequity SPOTT awards, and Sportsnet's SN NOW service won the Bronze Award at the SportsPro OTT Awards. In 2022, Quickplay was theof the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment and wasas a 2022 Microsoft Media & Communications Partner of the Year Award finalist. Quickplay was also honored with Best of Show awards at IBC (Personalized FAST Channels) and NAB (Video CMS) and was named to the Streaming Media 50. PLDT's Smart GigaPlay App earned Gold in the Stevie Awards, aha took Silver in the OTT Platform of the Year and Game Changer of the Year categories at the ET Brandequity SPOTT awards, and Sportsnet's SN NOW service won the Bronze Award at the SportsPro OTT Awards.

"Quickplay has played a huge role in our streaming success since beginning our partnership with them," said Jane Basas, President & CEO of Mediaquest Holdings, the parent company of Cignal TV. "Our customers have significantly benefited from its streamlined service that is faster, more efficient, and easy to use. It has been an exciting venture to work with the most innovative OTT platform in the market."

As streaming businesses work to build on recent subscriber growth, knowing what attracts and engages viewers is essential. Quickplay has taken a leading role in that effort to simplify viewer experiences by leveraging data and analytics to identify and deliver personalized content that's individualized for each subscriber. In 2022, the company demonstrated sustainability curves that measure lagging consumer loyalty and help increase subscriber retention. After replacing a standard OVP solution with the Quickplay Video CMS solution, use cases have shown that customers have seen upwards of 25% increases in subscriber adds, 65% increases in streams and 40% increases in stream starts per subscriber.

"Building on and monetizing recent subscriber gains is the next big opportunity for streaming providers," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Quickplay. "Quickplay has succeeded by doing the things the industry needs to maintain that growth: investing in innovation, remaining true to its purpose of providing cloud-native OTT services at scale, continuing to raise the bar for internal advancement, and providing the best-personalized services to our customers."

For more information about Quickplay, visit quickplay.com .

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for Tier 1 Sports, Entertainment, and MVPDs globally. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated many Tier 1 OTT services worldwide over the last 20 years, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Manila, and Chennai, India. For more information, visit quickplay.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quickplay