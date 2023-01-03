NEXITE TO EXHIBIT AT NRF 2023: RETAIL'S BIG SHOW INNOVATION LAB

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexite , the pioneering data platform for real-time in-store intelligence, is exhibiting its leading retail technology at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show Innovation Lab from January 15-17 in New York City. Nexite will showcase its innovative merchandise platform that provides retailers with an automated, in-store solution that connects physical merchandise to the cloud. This innovative technology has already proven to be extremely successful in driving sales and offering new customer experiences.

The Retail Big Show's Innovation Lab that introduces the latest applications in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and more. It also gives attendees a better understanding of how these solutions can help retailers manage inventory challenges and ultimately transform the retail industry.

"We are thrilled to participate in NRF's Innovation Lab and connect with other like-minded leaders who are finding innovative ways to improve the retail industry," said Ronit Eliav, Chief Marketing Officer of Nexite. "The retail industry has experienced many unforeseen challenges that have inspired us to find more unique ways to support retailers as they navigate this ever-evolving market. NRF's Innovation Lab gives us the opportunity to not only share the technology with others, but also dive deeper into how it provides a live, in-store customer journey solution for retailers who are looking to better understand their customers' individual behaviors and optimize sales as a result."

Nexite created the first-ever tiny Bluetooth tag and SaaS platform that provides a continuous flow of long range, real-time data directly from the merchandise. This technology gives customers a more tailored shopping experience that is optimized from product selection to merchandising, in-store product positioning, and live phygital customer experiences. Real-time merchandise insights allow staff members to spend less time on inventory management, product lookups, BOPIS fulfillment, and more.

The NRF Big Show will be held in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

